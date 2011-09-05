EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slump on global bank, economy woes

* Worries of another U.S., EU recession spook investors

* International bank woes threaten financial markets

* Brazil Bovespa down 2.5 pct, Mexico stocks dip 1.7 pct

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Latin American markets sank on Monday as questions over the health of European banks snowballed with fears of new recessions in the United States and Europe.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell 3.22 percent, tracking sharp losses in European stock markets.

Traders said it appeared that a rebound in equities during late August was derailed and more losses are likely once U.S. markets return from holiday on Tuesday.

The head of the IMF Christine Lagarde over the weekend urged European and U.S. leaders to consider economic stimulus to offset a crisis of confidence battering global markets.

But analysts and traders said both economies were in a far weaker position than in 2008, when a global financial crisis and recession pushed governments to inject monetary and fiscal stimulus.

"Things don't look too good. It is not like they will be able to inject money into the economies and they will take off," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City.

"This could be classified as a crisis a bit more complicated than 2008 when the U.S. was able to inject money," he said.

Meanwhile, a multi-billion-dollar U.S. lawsuit against major global banks connected to the packaging of toxic mortgage debt threatens to further hit financial institutions already hobbled by their exposure to slumping European bonds.

European policy makers face a series of political and legal challenges this week that could determine just how difficult it will be to keep heavily indebted EU countries afloat. [ID:nL3E7K509Q]

The monthly U.S. employment last Friday showed job growth halted, deepening concerns the United States could be sliding into a recession.

"The markets are pricing in a global economic slowdown," said Rodolfo Navarrete, an analyst at brokerage firm Vector in Mexico City. "Investors are very scared... (Lagarde's) comments were very strong but its a reality."

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX dived to 1.68 percent, falling for the third straight day in a row with Banorte ( GFNORTEO.MX ) dropping 3.67 percent and retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX slipping 3.16 percent.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP slumped 2.5 percent. State-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) sank 1.87 percent and Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ) fell 3.3 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gave up 3.25 percent with Banco Santander Chile STG.SN down 2.9 percent. (Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)