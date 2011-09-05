版本:
中国
2011年 9月 6日 星期二 01:19 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slump on global bank, economy woes

 * Worries of another U.S., EU recession spook investors
 * International bank woes threaten financial markets
 * Brazil Bovespa down 2.5 pct, Mexico stocks dip 1.7 pct
 By Rachel Uranga
 MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Latin American markets sank
on Monday as questions over the health of European banks
snowballed with fears of new recessions in the United States
and Europe.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell
3.22 percent, tracking sharp losses in European stock markets.
 Traders said it appeared that a rebound in equities during
late August was derailed and more losses are likely once U.S.
markets return from holiday on Tuesday.
 The head of the IMF Christine Lagarde over the weekend
urged European and U.S. leaders to consider economic stimulus
to offset a crisis of confidence battering global markets.
 But analysts and traders said both economies were in a far
weaker position than in 2008, when a global financial crisis
and recession pushed governments to inject monetary and fiscal
stimulus.
 "Things don't look too good. It is not like they will be
able to inject money into the economies and they will take
off," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage
Multivalores in Mexico City.
 "This could be classified as a crisis a bit more
complicated than 2008 when the U.S. was able to inject money,"
he said.
 Meanwhile, a multi-billion-dollar U.S. lawsuit against
major global banks connected to the packaging of toxic mortgage
debt threatens to further hit financial institutions already
hobbled by their exposure to slumping European bonds.
  European policy makers face a series of political and
legal challenges this week that could determine just how
difficult it will be to keep heavily indebted EU countries
afloat. [ID:nL3E7K509Q]
 The monthly U.S. employment last Friday showed job growth
halted, deepening concerns the United States could be sliding
into a recession.
 "The markets are pricing in a global economic slowdown,"
said Rodolfo Navarrete, an analyst at brokerage firm Vector in
Mexico City. "Investors are very scared... (Lagarde's) comments
were very strong but its a reality."
 Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX dived to 1.68 percent,
falling for the third straight day in a row with Banorte
(GFNORTEO.MX) dropping 3.67 percent and retailer Wal-Mart de
Mexico WALMEXV.MX slipping 3.16 percent.
 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP slumped 2.5
percent. State-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) sank
1.87 percent and Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) fell 3.3 percent.
 Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gave up 3.25 percent with Banco
Santander Chile STG.SN down 2.9 percent.
  (Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico
City;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐