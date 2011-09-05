版本:
中国
2011年 9月 6日 星期二 06:03 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on recession fears




 * Mexico's IPC index break key support



 * Brazil stocks down 2.7 pct, Mexico falls 3.6 pct



 By Lorena Segura



 MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Latin American stocks fell
on Monday as fears of a recession in Europe and the United
States mixed with anxiety about the health of global banks to
drive indexes below support levels, suggesting more losses.



 The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS dropped
3.8 percent in its biggest percentage loss in more than two
weeks.



 Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX closed down 3.6 percent to
33,880.02 points, with telecommunications giant America Movil
(AMXL.MX) shedding 4.21 percent and retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico
WALMEXV.MX sliding 4.48 percent.



 The index broke key support at the 34,000 point level,
which coincides with the two-thirds retracement of its August
2010 to January 2011 rally.



 Meanwhile, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP slumped
2.7 percent, with state-controlled oil company Petrobras
(PETR4.SA) dipping 1.7 percent and bank Itau Unibanco
(ITUB4.SA) falling nearly 4 percent.



 Traders said it appeared a rebound in equities during late
August had been derailed and more losses were likely once U.S.
markets return from a holiday on Tuesday.



 "The markets are trying to price in whether or not there
will be a recession," said Jaime Aguilera, an analyst at HSBC
in Mexico City.



 "What scares me is that there may be concerns about the
financial system, and that reminds me of 2008 when there was
concern about whether the banks had sufficient capital."



 The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine
Lagarde, urged European and U.S. leaders over the weekend to
consider economic stimulus to offset a crisis of confidence
battering global markets. For details, see [ID:nL5E7K40AM]



 Analysts and traders said countries were in a far weaker
position than in 2008, when a global financial crisis and
recession pushed governments to inject monetary and fiscal
stimulus.



 "This could be classified as a crisis a bit more
complicated than 2008, when the U.S. was able to inject money,"
said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage Multivalores in
Mexico City.



 Meanwhile, a multibillion-dollar U.S. lawsuit against major
global banks over their mortgage practices threatened to
further hit financial institutions already hobbled by exposure
to slumping European bonds. [ID:ID:nN1E7810JZ] and
[ID:nL5E7K52W6]



 European policymakers face a series of political and legal
challenges this week that could determine just how difficult it
will be to keep heavily indebted EU countries afloat.
[ID:nL3E7K509Q]



 The monthly U.S. employment report last Friday showed job
growth halted, deepening concerns the U.S. could be sliding
back into a recession.



 Brazil's shares have lagged behind other emerging stock
markets this year as its central bank raised interest rates in
a bid to crimp growth and cool inflation.



 "We know that the Brazilian market is one of the cheapest
in the world,"  said Luciana Pazos, wealth management chief at
Mirae Securities. "But while the scenario is so bad out there,
it's hard to bet on a recovery here."



 A move by the country's central bank to lower interest
rates last week surprised the market, sparking a short-lived
rally but those gains have been wiped out.



 Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gave up 3.4 percent with Banco
Banco Credito BCI.SN down 4.2 percent. Data showed a slowdown
in Chile's economic activity by 0.3 percent in July from June.



 "There's uncertainty more than anything else ... and that
hits exporting countries the most," said Christian Jadue,
analyst with Santander GBM in Santiago.



 "Investors will return when the global fears calm a
little," Jadue. "The question is when."
  (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga and Michael O'Boyle in
Mexico City and Silvio Cascione in Sao Paulo; editing by
