EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rebound from Monday's steep losses

  

 * Latam stocks rise, supported by US services data
 * Mexico stocks could fall more after breaking supports
 * Mexico stocks up 0.9 pct; Brazil's Bovespa gains 1.1 pct
 By Rachel Uranga and Michael O'Boyle
 MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 Latin American markets
edged up on Tuesday after data showed the U.S. services sector
unexpectedly picked up steam in August, but worries about a
widening European debt crisis kept investors uneasy.
 The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gained
0.45 percent, bouncing back a day after its biggest one-day
percentage loss in more than two weeks.
 Despite the rebound, traders said it looked like a recovery
in equities since late August had been derailed and further
losses were likely.
 Investors are worried about the euro zone's ability to keep
countries afloat and anxieties have grown that the United
States and Europe may be heading toward recession.
 "Uncertainty reigns and there is a lack of confidence in
the market," said Enrique Mendoza, an analyst at brokerage
Intercam in Mexico City. "The fear is returning about a
possible recession in Europe."
 Offsetting the gloom, an index of U.S. service sector
activity rose, suggesting consumers were holding up better than
some had thought in what appears to be stalling U.S. economy.
[ID:nN1E7850B2]
 Last week, monthly U.S. employment data showed job growth
halted.
  Investors will be watching President Barack Obama's speech
on Thursday, where he will lay out a plan to create jobs,
hoping to give a much needed boost to the world's largest
economy.
 "In general, we are still seeing a negative sentiment,"
Mendoza said. "This week's events could bring calm to the
markets."
 Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX bounced back from sharp
losses in the last session. The index gained 0.87 percent to
34,173 points as telecommunications giant America Movil
(AMXL.MX) rose 1.49 percent and Wal Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX
added 1.41 percent.
 The IPC's 3.6 percent drop in the previous session broke
through key support levels that could bode for more losses.
 The index fell through its one-year exponential moving
average and closed below the 34,000 level, which coincides with
the two-thirds retracement of its August 2010 to January 2011
rally.
 Unless stocks can mount about a 5 percent surge in the
coming days, the market will head back toward its August lows,
said Fanuel Fuentes, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico
City.
 "We just need a few days at these levels to confirm another
sell signal again," Fuentes said.
 Meanwhile, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP jumped
1.17 percent, also recovering from big losses on Monday, as
mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) gained 1 percent and clothing
retailer Lojas Renner (LREN3.SA) was up 4.3 percent.
 Chile's IPSA index .IPSA fell 0.39 percent with Banco
Santander STG.SN down 1.18 percent.

