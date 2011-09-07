EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise as German ruling cheers mkts

* German court ruling, Obama jobs speech hopes support

* Mexico's IPC up 1.76 pct, Chile's IPSA 1.57 pct

* Brazil markets closed for national holiday

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Latin American shares rose on Wednesday after a German court gave the country's parliament a greater say over bailouts for other euro zone member nations, temporarily soothing fears of a worsening European debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gained 0.78 percent. Brazil's Bovespa was closed on Wednesday for a national holiday.

Investors were also eyeing a Thursday speech by President Barack Obama, who is expected to propose measures to improve the U.S. economy and job creation.

"There are expectations that the governments of Europe and the United States will impose measures to support the economy," said Jaime Ascencio, an analyst at Actinver, a Mexico City-based brokerage. "That's what we see now and it is having a positive effect on markets."

Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index .MXX gained 1.76 percent, as telecommunications giant America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) added 1.18 percent.

Argentina's MerVal .MERV stock index rose 1.8 percent while Chile's blue-chip IPSA index .IPSA added 1.57 percent with shares in industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN up 2.5 percent and retailer Falabella FAL.SN 1.7 percent higher.

Investors are wary of slowing global growth. Political disagreements and reticent lawmakers could prevent policymakers in Europe and the United States from coming up with solutions to boost their economies.

