EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise as German ruling cheers mkts

  

 * German court ruling, Obama jobs speech hopes support
 * Mexico's IPC up 1.76 pct, Chile's IPSA 1.57 pct
 * Brazil markets closed for national holiday
 By Rachel Uranga
 MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Latin American shares rose
on Wednesday after a German court gave the country's parliament
a greater say over bailouts for other euro zone member nations,
temporarily soothing fears of a worsening European debt
crisis.
 The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gained
0.78 percent. Brazil's Bovespa was closed on Wednesday for a
national holiday.
 Investors were also eyeing a Thursday speech by President
Barack Obama, who is expected to propose measures to improve
the U.S. economy and job creation.
 "There are expectations that the governments of Europe and
the United States will impose measures to support the economy,"
said Jaime Ascencio, an analyst at Actinver, a Mexico
City-based brokerage. "That's what we see now and it is having
a positive effect on markets."
 Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index .MXX gained 1.76
percent, as telecommunications giant America Movil (AMXL.MX)
added 1.18 percent.
 Argentina's MerVal .MERV stock index rose 1.8 percent
while Chile's blue-chip IPSA index .IPSA added 1.57 percent
with shares in industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN up 2.5
percent and retailer Falabella FAL.SN 1.7 percent higher.
 Investors are wary of slowing global growth. Political
disagreements and reticent lawmakers could prevent policymakers
in Europe and the United States from coming up with solutions
to boost their economies.
 The ruling on Wednesday will still require Europe's largest
economy to get approval of its parliament's budget committee
before it can grant Greece and other debt-ridden countries aid.
For details, see [ID:nL5E7K70Q9]

