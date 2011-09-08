版本:
中国
2011年 9月 9日 星期五 00:28 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed, Obama speech eyed

  

 * Latam stocks mixed, investors await Obama speech
 * Mexico's IPC flat, Brazil's Bovespa adds 2.1 pct
 By Rachel Uranga
 MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Latin American stocks
traded mixed on Thursday as investors awaited a speech by
President Barack Obama where he is expected to lay out a plan
to create jobs and boost the sluggish U.S. economy.
 The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gained
1.23 percent. Gains were driven mostly by Brazil's Bovespa as
it caught up with the jump seen in the United States and other
Latin American markets on Wednesday, when Brazil was closed for
a national holiday.
 Obama will call for a jobs package worth more than $300
billion. Traders say the proposed stimulus is unlikely to have
any stark effect on the market, with investors worried about
the long-term economic outlook in Europe and the United
States.
 "The market is waiting for Obama, but it is a bit priced
in," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at Multivalores.
 Data shows new U.S. jobless claims rose unexpectedly last
week, further evidence that the world's largest economy is
weak.
  "There is a big slowdown going on, it may not be a
recession, but growth is limited," Cervantes said.
 Latin America relies heavily on the U.S. economy and
threats of a profound slump have unnerved investors. Concerns
over the euro zone debt crisis have also kept the market in a
volatile position.
 Investors are keenly watching policymakers for measures
that could stimulate economic expansion and set the world's
economy back on track.
 On Thursday, the OECD said growth in developing countries
has worsened in the last three months and urged leaders of the
G7 and G20 countries to restore sagging confidence, calling on
their central banks to lower interest rates.[ID:nLDE7860S0]
 Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX seesawed between positive
and negative territory after two days of sharp gains. Retailer
Grupo Elecktra (ELEKTRA.MX) added 3.6 percent and Cement maker
Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) rose 1.37 percent.
 Shares in Brazil jumped sharply on Thursday after the
central bank said last month's surprise interest rate cut was
needed to combat a global slowdown and expressed confidence
national inflation would soon ease.[ID:nN1E78706G]
 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP jumped 2.07
percent. Steelmaker CSN (CSNA3.SA) rose 2.38 percent after a
local news media reported it made an unsolicited bid for the
combined stake of two key shareholders in rival Usiminas
(USIM5.SA). Shares for the company rose 2.9 percent.
[ID:nN1E78709M]
 Chile's blue-chip IPSA index .IPSA dropped 0.32  percent
with industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN slipping 1.31
percent as stocks pulled back after making their biggest
one-day jump in a month in the previous session.
 "There was great euphoria yesterday," said Ramon Lagos, an
analyst with Banco Penta in Santiago. "We're all waiting for a
jobs plan from the U.S.."
  (Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago; Editing
by Andrew Hay)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐