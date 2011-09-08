EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed, Obama speech eyed

* Latam stocks mixed, investors await Obama speech

* Mexico's IPC flat, Brazil's Bovespa adds 2.1 pct

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Latin American stocks traded mixed on Thursday as investors awaited a speech by President Barack Obama where he is expected to lay out a plan to create jobs and boost the sluggish U.S. economy.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gained 1.23 percent. Gains were driven mostly by Brazil's Bovespa as it caught up with the jump seen in the United States and other Latin American markets on Wednesday, when Brazil was closed for a national holiday.

Obama will call for a jobs package worth more than $300 billion. Traders say the proposed stimulus is unlikely to have any stark effect on the market, with investors worried about the long-term economic outlook in Europe and the United States.

"The market is waiting for Obama, but it is a bit priced in," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at Multivalores.

Data shows new U.S. jobless claims rose unexpectedly last week, further evidence that the world's largest economy is weak.

"There is a big slowdown going on, it may not be a recession, but growth is limited," Cervantes said.

Latin America relies heavily on the U.S. economy and threats of a profound slump have unnerved investors. Concerns over the euro zone debt crisis have also kept the market in a volatile position.

Investors are keenly watching policymakers for measures that could stimulate economic expansion and set the world's economy back on track.

On Thursday, the OECD said growth in developing countries has worsened in the last three months and urged leaders of the G7 and G20 countries to restore sagging confidence, calling on their central banks to lower interest rates.[ID:nLDE7860S0]

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX seesawed between positive and negative territory after two days of sharp gains. Retailer Grupo Elecktra ( ELEKTRA.MX ) added 3.6 percent and Cement maker Cemex ( CMXCPO.MX ) rose 1.37 percent.

Shares in Brazil jumped sharply on Thursday after the central bank said last month's surprise interest rate cut was needed to combat a global slowdown and expressed confidence national inflation would soon ease.[ID:nN1E78706G]

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP jumped 2.07 percent. Steelmaker CSN ( CSNA3.SA ) rose 2.38 percent after a local news media reported it made an unsolicited bid for the combined stake of two key shareholders in rival Usiminas ( USIM5.SA ). Shares for the company rose 2.9 percent. [ID:nN1E78709M]

Chile's blue-chip IPSA index .IPSA dropped 0.32 percent with industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN slipping 1.31 percent as stocks pulled back after making their biggest one-day jump in a month in the previous session.

"There was great euphoria yesterday," said Ramon Lagos, an analyst with Banco Penta in Santiago. "We're all waiting for a jobs plan from the U.S.." (Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago; Editing by Andrew Hay)