EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on Greece budget target woes

By Luciana Lopez
SAO PAULO, Oct 3 Latin American stocks fell on
Monday after Greece admitted it would miss fiscal targets
despite belt-tightening, but better-than-expected U.S. factory
activity helped ease fears of a new recession.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gave up
1.63 percent in the morning, coming on the heels of the index's
worst quarter since 2008 with the fall of Lehman Brothers.
"It's the same things as ever, the problems in Europe,"
said Adriano Moreno, a strategist with Futura Investimentos.
"The feeling we're getting is that Europe is just kicking
the can down the road. And each time they do that, the problem
gets more expensive," he said.
In the latest chapter of the European debt crisis, Greece
said this weekend it will miss a deficit target set just months
ago in a massive bailout package, showing that drastic steps
taken to avert bankruptcy may not be enough. [ID:nL5E7L20IT]
The euro zone's debt crisis, Moreno said, could hurt stocks
in Latin America by sapping investor confidence in the global
economy, denting appetite for riskier assets.
However, data showed U.S. factory activity expanded at a
faster pace than expected in September, helping soothe some
fears that the world's biggest economy could be headed back to
recession. [ID:nN1E7920I2]
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 1.29
percent to 51,650.49, slipping below support at 51,800.
The Bovespa could still see support at its year-low around
48,000, Moreno said, particularly as institutional investors in
Brazil have been bargain hunting for stocks with long-term
potential.
Commodities weakened on Monday with the Reuters-Jefferies
commodities index .CRB giving up 0.98 percent.
Preferred shares of mining company Vale (VALE5.SA) lost
1.71 percent, while the company's common stock (VALE3.SA)
slipped 1.81 percent.
Nonvoting shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras
(PETR4.SA) shed 1.62 percent as voting shares (PETR3.SA)
declined 1.67 percent. Rival OGX (OGXP3.SA) slid 2.61 percent.
Mexico's IPC .MXX dipped 0.3 percent. The Mexican economy
is closely tied to that of its northern neighbor, which
consumes the lion share of Mexico's exports.
Mexican beverage and retail company FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX)
retreated 0.95 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA fell 1.5 percent as retail
shares dropped. Falabella FAL.SN lost 1.18 percent, and
Cencosud CEN.SN dipped 2.15 percent.
