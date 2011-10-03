EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on Greece budget target woes

* Greece says to miss fiscal target, rattles markets

* Stronger-than-expected U.S. data ease recession fears

* Brazil's Bovespa off 1.29 pct, Mexico's IPC off 0.3 pct

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 Latin American stocks fell on Monday after Greece admitted it would miss fiscal targets despite belt-tightening, but better-than-expected U.S. factory activity helped ease fears of a new recession.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gave up 1.63 percent in the morning, coming on the heels of the index's worst quarter since 2008 with the fall of Lehman Brothers.

"It's the same things as ever, the problems in Europe," said Adriano Moreno, a strategist with Futura Investimentos.

"The feeling we're getting is that Europe is just kicking the can down the road. And each time they do that, the problem gets more expensive," he said.

In the latest chapter of the European debt crisis, Greece said this weekend it will miss a deficit target set just months ago in a massive bailout package, showing that drastic steps taken to avert bankruptcy may not be enough. [ID:nL5E7L20IT]

The euro zone's debt crisis, Moreno said, could hurt stocks in Latin America by sapping investor confidence in the global economy, denting appetite for riskier assets.

However, data showed U.S. factory activity expanded at a faster pace than expected in September, helping soothe some fears that the world's biggest economy could be headed back to recession. [ID:nN1E7920I2]

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 1.29 percent to 51,650.49, slipping below support at 51,800.

The Bovespa could still see support at its year-low around 48,000, Moreno said, particularly as institutional investors in Brazil have been bargain hunting for stocks with long-term potential.

Commodities weakened on Monday with the Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB giving up 0.98 percent.

Preferred shares of mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ) lost 1.71 percent, while the company's common stock ( VALE3.SA ) slipped 1.81 percent.

Nonvoting shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) shed 1.62 percent as voting shares ( PETR3.SA ) declined 1.67 percent. Rival OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) slid 2.61 percent.

Mexico's IPC .MXX dipped 0.3 percent. The Mexican economy is closely tied to that of its northern neighbor, which consumes the lion share of Mexico's exports.

Mexican beverage and retail company FEMSA ( FMSAUBD.MX ) retreated 0.95 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA fell 1.5 percent as retail shares dropped. Falabella FAL.SN lost 1.18 percent, and Cencosud CEN.SN dipped 2.15 percent. ( Editing by W Simon )