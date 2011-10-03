EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks sell off on Greek default fears

* Shares fall on fears of a Greek default
* Mexico's Cemex plunges to lowest level in 12 years
* Brazil's Bovespa off 2.93 pct, Mexico's IPC off 1.1 pct
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 Latin American stocks fell
on Monday as Greece's admission it would miss fiscal targets
fanned fears the country would default on its debt, thereby
dragging down the banking sector and slowing the global
economy.
Mexico's IPC .MXX dropped 1.1 percent weighed down by
Cemex, one of the world's largest cement makers, amid investor
worries about its financial health. For details, see
Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) plunged 16.2 percent to its lowest point
in 12 years, prompting shares to be temporarily halted in an
effort to allow the company's bids and shares to catch up.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gave up
3.63 percent, continuing its downward slide after the index's
worst quarter since the 2008 fall of Lehman Brothers.
"There is a growing fear that there is going to be a
paralysis in the banking sector," said Rodolfo Campuzano, head
of analysis at Mexico City brokerage Invex. "The worry is that
there is going to be a credit crunch for everyone."
Fears a Greek default could hit European banks holding
Greek debt and lead to a contagion in the banking sector,
The pessimism over Europe's sovereign debt crisis has hung
over markets for months and gloomy news from Athens over the
weekend that its deficit shot beyond the bailout package
requirements further deepened concerns.
"It's the same things as ever, the problems in Europe,"
said Adriano Moreno, a strategist with Futura Investimentos.
"The feeling we're getting is that Europe is just kicking
the can down the road. And each time they do that, the problem
gets more expensive," he said.
Analysts said until euro zone leaders provide a clear way
to stabilize European markets, shares could continue their
downward tendency.
Even U.S. data that showed factory activity expanded at a
faster pace than expected in September did not pull up markets,
despite soothing some fears that the world's biggest economy
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP shed 2.93
percent to end at 50,791, slipping below support at 51,800.
The Bovespa may still see support at its year-low around
48,000, Moreno said, particularly as institutional investors in
Brazil have been bargain hunting for stocks with long-term
potential.
Commodities weakened on Monday with the Reuters-Jefferies
commodities index .CRB giving up 0.59 percent as preferred
shares of mining company Vale (VALE5.SA) lost 2.5 percent,
while the company's common stock (VALE3.SA) slid 3.0 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA fell for a fourth consecutive
day, losing 3.21 percent to reach its lowest level since May
2010, with the banking sector taking the biggest hit.
Santander Chile STG.SN lost 6.43 percent and Banco de
Chile CHI.SN fell 3.28 percent.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)