CORRECTED - EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slump to 2-yr low on Greek fears

(Corrects headline, throughout to show regional stocks fell to 2-year low, not 1-year low)

* Possible Greek default spooks investors

* Brazil's Bovespa down 1.2 pct; Mexico's IPC down 1.3 pct

By Michael O'Boyle and Asher Levine

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Oct 4 Latin American stocks fell to their lowest levels in over two years on Tuesday on mounting worries of a Greek default after European officials held back a vital aid payment to the indebted country.

Euro zone finance ministers are considering making banks take bigger losses on Greek debt, and investors across the globe are spooked the crisis could spread to the banking sector and tighten credit in emerging markets. For details, see [ID:nL5E7L419D]

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS lost 1.2 percent, declining for the fifth straight session to trade at its lowest intraday level since late July 2009.

"It looks pretty horrible out there," said Gerardo Roman, of brokerage Actinver. "There is no change in the European situation, and that is just dragging down everything."

Concerns about Europe's sovereign debt crisis have rattled stock markets around the world on fears the crisis could drag down global growth.

Investors doubt euro zone leaders will be able to stabilize the debt crisis, and they are dumping riskier assets across the board. Analysts say the slide could continue.

"With the climate we're seeing in the international market, it's difficult for us to foresee anything in the short term that can turn around the negative sentiment we're experiencing," said Jankiel Santos at BES Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Stocks pared losses after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told a U.S. congressional committee the central bank is prepared to act further to help the economy of the United States. [ID:nW1E7KM007]

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 1.23 percent with energy sector taking the biggest hit. State-owned oil giant Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) fell 1.36 percent, and oil exploration and production firm OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) lost 4.20 percent.

Mexico's IPC .MXX lost 1.28 percent. Shares in telecoms America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) fell 1.72 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA marked a fifth day of declines, losing 3.03 percent and hitting its lowest level since January 2010. Retailer Falabella FAL.SN dropped 3.56 percent.