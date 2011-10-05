EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise, gains seen short-lived

* Relative strength indexes suggest stocks oversold
* European ministers agree to safeguard banks
* Brazil Bovespa's up 0.06 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.8 pct
By Luciana Lopez
SAO PAULO, Oct 5 Latin American stocks traded
higher on Wednesday as European finance ministers agreed to
shore up euro zone banks against the spreading debt crisis and
technical indicators suggested a short-lived bounce ahead.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 2.1
percent early after closing at a two-year low in the previous
session.
The MSCI's relative strength index, a technical momentum
indicator, has marked higher lows as the index dropped to
lower lows in a signal that recent selloffs could be overdone.
Global risk aversion has made recent rallies brief,
however, and stocks may only see a short bounce on bargain
hunting before slipping again.
"Until we have some definition (in Europe), we're going to
keep seeing volatility," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst at
Leme Investimentos.
European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli
Rehn told the Financial Times that finance ministers, who until
now have rejected a concerted bank recapitalization, had a new
sense of urgency. For details, see [ID:nL5E7L419D]
Markets have a negative bias as investors continued to be
nervous about taking positions, Brugger added, noting that
light volumes Wednesday and in other recent sessions
underscored a lack of commitment.
If Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP drops to the
year-low around 48,000 points, he said, foreign investors could
be buyers again, particularly since a weaker real BRBY has
made Brazilian stocks cheaper in dollar terms.
The Bovespa edged up 0.06 percent Wednesday in choppy
trading, a day after closing at its lowest in almost two
months. The index has fallen through several key support levels
since June, and the only nearby support for the Bovespa is
below 48,000 points.
As with the MSCI, the Bovespa's relative strength index
suggested stocks were oversold.
Shares of mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest
producer of iron ore, gained 1 percent, with oil company OGX
(OGXP3.SA) moving up 0.7 percent.
But state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) was
off 1.6 percent.
Chile's IPSA .IPSA jumped 3.8 percent after closing the
previous session little changed near its lowest since January
2010.
The IPSA's relative strength index is also in oversold
territory, but other, similar patches in the RSI this year have
typically prompted only short-lived rallies before further
selloffs.
Fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer SQM SQM_pb.SN
surged 6.4 percent.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX added 0.8 percent, capping a
three-session streak of gains.
Shares of Walmex WALMEXV.MX advanced 1.2 percent, leading
gains.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)