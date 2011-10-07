EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks choppy, boosted by US jobs data

* U.S. September payrolls at 103,000 vs 60,000 forecast

* Brazil Bovespa up 0.14 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.09 pct

By Asher Levine

BRASILIA, Oct 7 Better-than-expected U.S. jobs data helped boost Latin American stocks early on Friday, but ongoing worries over the euro zone debt crisis kept gains in check.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS jumped 2 percent and touched its highest level since the end of September.

The index was up 3.5 percent for the week, bolstering hopes that the fourth quarter could help erase some of the third quarter's steep losses.

Regional indexes seesawed.

U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September and job gains for the prior months were revised higher, suggesting the labor market in the world's biggest economy could be improving. [ID:nOAT004877]

In Brazil, "the Bovespa's performance is closely following the international scenario," said Mirela Rappaport of InvestPort.

But investors are still cautious, she said. "Even though there are many low-priced buying opportunities, there's no sense of how the next few weeks will go in the external markets."

The uncertainty comes as several countries in the 17-nation euro zone grapple with high sovereign debt burdens, with investors increasingly worried about the possibility of a Greek default.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP advanced 0.14 percent, off morning highs that had driven it to its strongest level in a week.

The gains helped bring the index up 0.1 percent for the week, after two weeks of losses as investors have increasingly fretted the global economy could slow sharply in coming months.

Among rising stocks, was oil company OGX ( OGXP3.SA ), up 4.26 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 0.09 percent, off early highs.

The IPC was down 0.57 percent for the week, hurt by a slump in shares of cement maker Cemex on worries the company's debt level could become a heavier burden because of a weaker peso.

Shares of Cemex ( CMXCPO.MX ) fell 1.51 percent but remained off a recent 13-year low.

Walmex WALMEXV.MX, Mexico's leading retailer, rose 0.27 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA dipped 0.82 percent in the session, for a weekly loss of 0.8 percent.

Shares of airline LAN LAN.SN dropped 3.23 percent. (Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Leslie Adler)