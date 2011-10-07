版本:
中国
2011年 10月 8日 星期六 05:53 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall as downgrades revive EU fears




 * Spain, Italy downgrades weigh on riskier assets



 * Investors eye weekend meeting on backing up EU banks



 * Brazil's Bovespa down 2 pct; Mexico's IPC 0.8 pct
 (New throughout)  



 By Rachel Uranga



 MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 Latin American stocks fell
on Friday after Fitch Ratings downgraded Italy's and Spain's
credit ratings, spooking investors who fear Europe's sovereign
debt could set off another global financial crisis.



 Stock markets in Brazil, Mexico and Chile jumped in early
trading on a stronger-than-expected U.S. monthly employment
report, but the region ended in the red.



 Fitch cut Italy's sovereign credit rating by one notch and
Spain's by two, underscoring the vulnerability of the euro
zone, already struggling to contain worries of a default by the
far smaller Greek economy. For more, see: [ID:nL5E7L72KC]



 Slumping prices for European bonds are hurting major
banks.



 Investors cut exposure to riskier assets ahead of a weekend
meeting between the leaders of France and Germany on how to
strengthen shaky euro zone banks. Germany is reticent to use EU
funds to back banks. [ID:nL5E7L714R]



 "A lot depends on this meeting," said Rodolfo Navarrete,
head of analysis at brokerage Vector in Mexico City. "The
financial situation in Europe is worsening and if they do not
manage to recapitalize the banks, there could be another
banking crisis."



 The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose
0.85 percent, but markets in major Latin American countries
fell.



 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP dropped 2
percent, nearly erasing gains made in the previous session.



 Shares of state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) lost 2.92
percent while Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's biggest iron miner,
shed 2.52 percent.



 Mexico's IPC index .MXX lost 0.83 percent as broadcaster
Televisa (TLVACPO.MX) lost 3.82 percent and bottler FEMSA
(FMSAUBD.MX) fell 1.42 percent. The market shrugged off data
showing U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in
September, which suggested the labor market in Mexico's biggest
trading partner could be improving. [ID:nOAT004877]



 Chile's IPSA index .IPSA dipped 0.60 percent as retailer
Falabella FAL.SN shed 2.43 percent and airline LAN LAN.SN
dropped 3.15 percent.
 (Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by Dan Grebler)



            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				

			


	

		





	

		







	



	

                        

