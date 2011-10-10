EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on euro zone help pledge

* Merkel, Sarkozy promise euro zone measures
* Brazil's Bovespa up 2.35 pct; Mexico's IPC up 1.37 pct
By Asher Levine
BRASILIA, Oct 10 Latin American stocks rose
early on Monday as German and French leaders pledged to unveil
new measures to solve a euro zone sovereign debt crisis by the
end of the month.
That debt crisis has rattled markets for about two years,
with a recent spike in fears of a Greek default sending riskier
assets such as emerging market stocks plunging.
But while German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy promised to find a sustainable
solution for Greece's debt burden, they gave little in the way
of details. [ID:nL5E7L90RP]
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose
2.1 percent, adding to three previous sessions of gains.
"A possible solution in Europe calms the markets and may
make our market more independent because we've been wrapped up
in the crises of countries with problems that are much worse
than ours," said Debora Morsch, chief executive of Solidus
Brokerage in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Riskier assets around the world advanced, with Latin
American currency gaining against the U.S. dollar and key
global stock indexes in Europe and the United States rising.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP jumped 2.35
percent to 52,449.21, erasing losses in the previous session.
"I think we've hit the floor at 50,000, especially with an
expectation that there may be a solution to the European
crisis," Morsch added.
The index was nearing its 14-day simple moving average,
which could provide resistance. The Bovespa has not traded
above that level since mid-September.
Among shares rising in Sao Paulo were banks. Itau Unibanco
(ITUB4.SA), the country's biggest private sector bank advanced
2.97 percent. Rival Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) added 3.53 percent, as
Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Latin America's biggest bank by
assets, gained 4.13 percent.
Heavyweight commodities companies also advanced. Mining
company Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest producer of iron
ore, moved up 1.83 percent as state-controlled oil company
Petrobras (PETR4.SA) climbed 1.53 percent.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX advanced 1.37 percent, above its
14-day simple moving average. That level has provided
resistance in recent sessions.
America Movil (AMXL.MX), one of the world's biggest
telecommunications companies, moved up 1.93 percent, leading
gains.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA underperformed regional peers,
dropping 0.6 percent. But support at the 14-day simple moving
average could limit losses for the session.
Retailer Falabella FAL.SN led losses with a slip of 2.43
percent.
(Writing by Luciana Lopez, editing by W Simon )