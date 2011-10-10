EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on euro zone help pledge

* Merkel, Sarkozy promise euro zone measures

* Brazil's Bovespa up 2.35 pct; Mexico's IPC up 1.37 pct

By Asher Levine

BRASILIA, Oct 10 Latin American stocks rose early on Monday as German and French leaders pledged to unveil new measures to solve a euro zone sovereign debt crisis by the end of the month.

That debt crisis has rattled markets for about two years, with a recent spike in fears of a Greek default sending riskier assets such as emerging market stocks plunging.

But while German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy promised to find a sustainable solution for Greece's debt burden, they gave little in the way of details. [ID:nL5E7L90RP]

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 2.1 percent, adding to three previous sessions of gains.

"A possible solution in Europe calms the markets and may make our market more independent because we've been wrapped up in the crises of countries with problems that are much worse than ours," said Debora Morsch, chief executive of Solidus Brokerage in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Riskier assets around the world advanced, with Latin American currency gaining against the U.S. dollar and key global stock indexes in Europe and the United States rising.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP jumped 2.35 percent to 52,449.21, erasing losses in the previous session.

"I think we've hit the floor at 50,000, especially with an expectation that there may be a solution to the European crisis," Morsch added.

The index was nearing its 14-day simple moving average, which could provide resistance. The Bovespa has not traded above that level since mid-September.

Among shares rising in Sao Paulo were banks. Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ), the country's biggest private sector bank advanced 2.97 percent. Rival Bradesco ( BBDC4.SA ) added 3.53 percent, as Banco do Brasil ( BBAS3.SA ), Latin America's biggest bank by assets, gained 4.13 percent.

Heavyweight commodities companies also advanced. Mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, moved up 1.83 percent as state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) climbed 1.53 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX advanced 1.37 percent, above its 14-day simple moving average. That level has provided resistance in recent sessions.

America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies, moved up 1.93 percent, leading gains.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA underperformed regional peers, dropping 0.6 percent. But support at the 14-day simple moving average could limit losses for the session.

Retailer Falabella FAL.SN led losses with a slip of 2.43 percent. (Writing by Luciana Lopez, editing by W Simon )