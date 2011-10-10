EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up on EU plan but downtrend intact

* Merkel, Sarkozy promise euro zone measures

* Region's stocks still stuck in downtrend despite gains

* Brazil's Bovespa up 3.96 pct; Mexico's IPC up 1.64 pct (New throughout)

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 Latin American stocks rose on Monday as a pledge from German and French leaders to take new steps to ease Europe's debt crisis lifted global markets, but Mexican and Brazilian stocks still looked stuck in a downtrend.

The MSCI Latin American stock index has posted its best four-day run in more than two years, gaining 10 percent from a two-year low hit last Tuesday.

The index is still down 18 percent since the end of July, and analysts said concerns about slowing global growth and Europe's debt crisis could limit further gains.

"We need to see gains of a much bigger magnitude to see a real buy signal," said Fanuel Fuentes, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City. "Otherwise, this advance is just not real."

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 3.18 percent after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy promised on Sunday to unveil by the end of the month a comprehensive new package to help indebted states and weaker banks. See [ID:nL5E7L90RP] and [ID:nL5E7LA1M7]

Still, skepticism was high given the lack of detail on the European leaders' plans. Moreover, concerns that growth is slowing in the United States, Europe and China will likely continue to weigh on stocks around the world, analysts said.

"Volatility will continue through the fourth quarter in response to the sucession of events in Europe and expected cuts to global growth estimates," Banamex analyst Cecilia del Castillo wrote in a report.

The MSCI Latin American index fell 25 percent from July to Septemebr, its worst quarter since the 2008 credit crisis

Investors in Latin American stocks were getting increasingly nervous before the rebound since last Wednesday.

U.S.-based mutual funds investing in Latin America saw outflows hit an eight-week high of $184.5 million, according to data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, for the week ending Oct. 5.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 3.96 percent to 53,273.11 points in its biggest one-day gain in two months.

Shares in state oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) jumped 3.33 percent, continuing a rebound last week off their cheapest since late 2008. Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's biggest iron miner, added 3.24 percent.

Despite the sharp gains, the index is still looks to be stuck in a downtrend on its chart.

In order to spur more confidence in the recent gains, Monex's Fuentes said the Bovespa would need to gain more than 3 percent in the coming sessions past the 55,000 level. Mexico's benchmark index needs to rally more than 4 percent to 35,000 points.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX added 1.64 percent to 33,547.24 points.

Shares in telecoms America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) rose 2.62 percent while bank Banorte GFNORTE0.MX climbed 5.1 percent.

Peru's benchmark stock index .IGRA rose 2.87 percent while Chile's market was closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Diane Craft)