EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks seesaw as France worries linger

* Latin American stocks slip 0.64 pct
* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.1 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.78 pct
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 Latin American stocks
seesawed on Tuesday after Moody's warned it could downgrade
France's credit rating, but gains on Wall Street lifted stocks
in Mexico.
The MSCI Latin America index .MILA00000PUS fell 0.64
percent in a second day of losses that cut short a strong rally
fueled by expectations European policymakers would take
decisive action to curb the euro zone debt crisis.
Worries about the lingering debt issues were renewed this
week as Moody's rating agency said France's Aaa credit rating
could be lost if the country overstretches its budget to bail
out banks and other euro zone members. [ID:nN1E79G1VP]
Europe's debt crisis has hammered emerging markets as
investors worry banks carrying euro zone sovereign debt could
fall and cause a wider financial crisis.
"France and Germany are Europe's backbone, and they need
their credit ratings intact to be able to leverage the funds
they have to save the banks," said Gerardo Roman, head of stock
trading at Mexico City brokerage Actinver.
Adding to worries, China data showed weak growth in the
third quarter, stoking investor concerns about a global
slowdown that have undergird much of market volatility in the
last months. [ID:nL3E7LH184]
Despite this, gains in Wall Street's financial and
industrial sector prompted an early morning turnaround in
Mexico's IPC index, adding 0.78 percent to 34,392 points after
slipping in the last session.
The United States is Mexico's largest trading partner and
its index often follows its northern neighbor.
"We are rising again, but it just does not seem to have
much behind it, and volume in Mexico is not too strong," said
Carlos Hermosillo, an analyst at Banorte-IXE.
Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil (AMXL.MX)
gained 1.16 percent, and Coca-Cola bottling company Femsa
(FMSAUBD.MX) added 1.14 percent.
Mining company Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) gained 1.54
percent after falling more than 3 percent in the last session.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 0.1
percent with energy company Petrobras (OGXP3.SA) rising 2.7
percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 0.22 percent as retail
strength offset commodities losses. Copper giant Copec COP.SN
lost 1 percent and retailer Falabella FAL.SN fell 0.16
percent.
(Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City;
Editing by Padraic Cassidy)