EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks down as EU summit hopes dim

  

 * Dimming expectations for EU summit weigh on stocks
 * Brazil's Bovespa down 2.28 pct, Mexico IPC off 0.44 pct
 By Asher Levine
 BRASILIA, Oct 20 Latin American stocks fell on
Thursday after sources in Germany's ruling coalition said this
weekend's high-profile EU summit will not reach a decision on
leveraging the euro zone rescue fund.
 The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell
3.43 percent, its biggest one-day drop in over two weeks.
 Lower expectations for the meeting of European Union
leaders weighed on markets in early trading, as German
newspaper Die Welt reported that Germany would not be opposed
to postponing the summit. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LK421]
 German officials later confirmed the meeting would take
place as planned, though it would not produce a decision on how
to use the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) rescue
fund. [ID:nB4E7LA00Z]
 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday that
Paris and Berlin were at odds over how to increase the region's
bailout mechanism. [ID:nL5E7LK5J5]
 The comments dimmed expectations for an accord that had
buoyed markets on Wednesday. That raised uncertainty about
economic recovery in developed countries, hurt commodities
prices and harmed Latin America's raw-materials-heavy bourses.
 "The big turn here came with the news out of Germany
today," said Alessandra Ribeiro, of Tendencias Consultoria in
Sao Paulo. "The market here is reacting to this back-and-forth
regarding the E.U. getting to a decision on the 23rd."
  Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 2.28
percent, as a widely-expected 50 basis point interest rate by
Brazil's central bank late on Wednesday failed to overcome
downward pressure from external markets.
 "We might have seen more reaction domestically if it were
an unexpected change in the interest rate," added Ribeiro.
 State-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) dragged
the index lower, slipping 2.86 percent, while mining giant Vale
(VALE5.SA) fell 2.10 percent.
 Mexico's IPC index .MXX lost 0.44 percent in low-volume
trading.
 "The market is thin and very nervous, said Mauricio
Cervantes, a trader with Multivalores in Mexico City. "I don't
see a lot of buying."
 Mexican broadcaster Televisa (TLVACPO.MX) gained 4.4
percent after reporting its third quarter results late
Wednesday, while mining company Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX)
pushed the index lower, falling 2.96 percent.
 In Chile, the benchmark IPSA index .IPSA lost 0.41
percent, with Santander Chile STG.SN slipping 1.62 percent.

