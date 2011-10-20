EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks down as EU summit hopes dim

* Dimming expectations for EU summit weigh on stocks

* Brazil's Bovespa down 2.28 pct, Mexico IPC off 0.44 pct

By Asher Levine

BRASILIA, Oct 20 Latin American stocks fell on Thursday after sources in Germany's ruling coalition said this weekend's high-profile EU summit will not reach a decision on leveraging the euro zone rescue fund.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell 3.43 percent, its biggest one-day drop in over two weeks.

Lower expectations for the meeting of European Union leaders weighed on markets in early trading, as German newspaper Die Welt reported that Germany would not be opposed to postponing the summit. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LK421]

German officials later confirmed the meeting would take place as planned, though it would not produce a decision on how to use the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) rescue fund. [ID:nB4E7LA00Z]

French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday that Paris and Berlin were at odds over how to increase the region's bailout mechanism. [ID:nL5E7LK5J5]

The comments dimmed expectations for an accord that had buoyed markets on Wednesday. That raised uncertainty about economic recovery in developed countries, hurt commodities prices and harmed Latin America's raw-materials-heavy bourses.

"The big turn here came with the news out of Germany today," said Alessandra Ribeiro, of Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo. "The market here is reacting to this back-and-forth regarding the E.U. getting to a decision on the 23rd."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 2.28 percent, as a widely-expected 50 basis point interest rate by Brazil's central bank late on Wednesday failed to overcome downward pressure from external markets.

"We might have seen more reaction domestically if it were an unexpected change in the interest rate," added Ribeiro.

State-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) dragged the index lower, slipping 2.86 percent, while mining giant Vale ( VALE5.SA ) fell 2.10 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX lost 0.44 percent in low-volume trading.

"The market is thin and very nervous, said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader with Multivalores in Mexico City. "I don't see a lot of buying."

Mexican broadcaster Televisa ( TLVACPO.MX ) gained 4.4 percent after reporting its third quarter results late Wednesday, while mining company Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) pushed the index lower, falling 2.96 percent.

In Chile, the benchmark IPSA index .IPSA lost 0.41 percent, with Santander Chile STG.SN slipping 1.62 percent.