EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks rise sharply on EU hopes

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 Latin American stocks rose on Friday ahead of Sunday's European Union summit where policymakers are expected to push closer toward a plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS increased 2.71 percent, heading for its biggest one-day jump in nearly two weeks.

"The markets are still very nervous and watching intently what is happening in Europe," said Roberto Galvan, an analyst at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. "There is still nothing defined, but expectations are rising."

Global markets have been focused on Europe's debt crisis, and deep divisions remain between France and Germany over how to scale up an EU rescue fund. [ID:nL5E7LL0DX].

France and Germany, Europe's two biggest economies, said they will discuss a solution over the weekend, but nothing will be adopted before a second meeting, at the latest, on Wednesday.

The market has swung wildly over the last few weeks on alternating pessimism and optimism that policymakers will offer a bold plan to stem the two-year old crisis. Market players worry that without a plan, Greece could default, which would hurt banks holding its debt and cause a financial meltdown.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP increased 2.32 percent.

Commodities companies helped lead the index with state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) adding 2.5 percent.

The price of oil, copper, coffee and other commodities rose on world markets today. The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index .CRB of 19 of the most-traded commodities rose 1.5 percent to 312.20, its first gain in three days.

"Commodities prices are very much tied to international liquidity, which was threatened by Europe's banking and sovereign debt crisis," said Enrique Alvarez, head of Latin America research at IDEAGlobal, a New York financial industry research company.

Alvarez said gains could be trimmed, or evaporate in late trading, as some investors choose to sell emerging market assets and hold dollars ahead of the European leaders summit this weekend.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX gained 1.03 percent after falling in the last two sessions. The index was led by mining company Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ), which rose 2.7 percent, making up for losses in the last session.

Brewer Grupo Modelo GMODELOC.MX added 2.37 percent after reporting an almost 33 percent jump in profit during the third quarter.

In Chile, the benchmark IPSA index .IPSA rose 0.92 percent. Banco Santander Chile STG.SN gained 3.05 percent and retailer Falabella FAL.SN rose 0.8 percent. (Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)