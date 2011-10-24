EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain, markets eye euro zone debt

* China data point to expanding manufacturing in October

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 Latin American stocks rose early on Monday as markets saw a euro zone debt crisis nearing an end and Chinese data helped boost mining company Vale, though weak volumes underscored investor hesitation.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS advanced 2 percent, adding to gains in the previous session. The index crossed above its 50-day simple moving average, which has recently provided resistance and could cap gains again.

European Union leaders made some progress toward a strategy to fight the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis on Sunday, but final decisions were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday as differences remain over easing Greece's debt load. [ID:nL5E7LM0VD]

"Whether the package comes on Wednesday or on another week, the market believes there will be a solution," said Fabio Cardoso, a partner at Adinvest in Rio de Janeiro.

"It's not like everyone's just standing around watching the house burn down. They've got the firefighters there."

But until the debt crisis is resolved for good, Cardoso added, markets could remain volatile and volumes weak.

"When you see volume pick up, that's the time to enter a little more bravely," he added.

Also helping sentiment, China's vast manufacturing sector expanded moderately in October to snap three months of contraction, soothing fears of an abrupt slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. [ID:nL3E7LL1AE]

China is a major commodities consumer, and as the world's second biggest economy, has become a major market for Latin America. It is the main client for Vale's iron ore, for example. Vale shares have struggled this year on fears Chinese economic growth could slow abruptly.

Preferred shares of Vale ( VALE5.SA ) gained 2.93 percent on Monday and led gains on the benchmark Bovespa stock index, as the company's voting stock ( VALE3.SA ) moved up 3.03 percent.

Deutsche Bank on Monday recommended investors boost holdings in Vale after a decline in iron ore prices left the stock cheap relative to peers. [ID:nN1E79N066]

Vale is a heavyweight in the Bovespa .BVSP, which rose 2.3 percent on Monday and hit its highest in nearly five weeks.

Also rising in Brazil were shares of oil companies, with OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) moving up 1.96 percent and state-controlled Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) climbing 0.83 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX index climbed 1.5 percent and hit its highest since early September. The IPC's 14-day simple moving average crossed above its 50-day simple moving average, suggesting further upward momentum could be ahead.

Mining company Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) led the index, up 2.14 percent, as heavyweight telecommunications company America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) advanced 0.2 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 0.94 percent and hit its highest intraday level since Sept. 9.

But the IPSA's relative strength index, a technical indicator of momentum, suggested that a recent run of gains had taken those stocks to overbought territory.

Retailers led advances in Santiago, with Falabella FAL.SN up 2.47 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN 2.01 percent. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)