EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up, but weak volume suggests doubt

* Outflows moderate, but global fears seen limiting flows

* Weak volume underscores doubts about strong advance

* Brazil's Bovespa up 3 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.7 pct (Recasts, adds comments and graphics)

By Michael O'Boyle and Luciana Lopez

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Oct 24 Latin American stocks rose to a one-month high on Monday as solid Chinese factory data and U.S. earnings eased fears of a global slowdown, but weak volume suggested gains may be fleeting.

Investors also remained optimistic after European leaders made some progress on Sunday toward a strategy to fight the EU's debt crisis, but final decisions were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LM0VD]

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS jumped 2.39 percent, crossing above its 50-day simple moving average. The index has been unable to hold for long above that average since falling below back in May.

The MSCI Latin American index has now risen nearly 17 percent from a 2-year low hit in early October. The big gains may suggest stocks are ripe for a correction.

"The optimism on Europe could turn out to be a classic case of 'buy the rumor, sell the fact,' especially after such a big advance like we have just seen," said Carlos Alonso, head of trading at brokerage Interacciones in Mexico City.

Key technical indicators of Latin American stock indexes have been flashing "buy" signals, but a steady drop in trading volume in Mexico and Brazil during the surge since last week suggests investors are skeptical of the gains.

"When you see volume pick up, that's the time to enter a little more bravely," said Fabio Cardoso, a partner at Adinvest in Rio de Janeiro.

Latam outflows waning:

Mexico IPC breakout:

Data on U.S.-based mutual funds focused on Latin America and tracked by Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, show redemptions fell to a seven-week low in the week ended Oct. 19. Total assets under management rebounded from a two-year low hit in early October.

But analysts said fears about Europe and slowing global growth would likely keep investors from feeling confident that Latin American stocks have bottomed out.

"Whether we have seen the low point will need to be tested going forward. Since much is dependent upon the state of the global economy, I still feel that we are facing an uphill battle," said Tom Roseen, a senior analyst with Lipper.

Supporting Monday's gains, China's vast manufacturing sector expanded moderately in October to snap three months of contraction, soothing fears of an abrupt slowdown in the economy of Brazil's top trading partner. [ID:nL3E7LL1AE]

Shares in the world's biggest iron miner Vale ( VALE5.SA ) jumped 5.94 percent, helping drive up Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP index up 2.96 percent.

Deutsche Bank on Monday recommended investors boost holdings in Vale after a recent slump on concerns of a hard landing of China's economy punished Vale more than its global peers. [ID:nN1E79N066]

Mexico's IPC index .MXX index added 0.7 percent as top U.S. cement supplier Cemex ( CMXCPO.MX ) rose 5.15 percent.

Strong earnings from U.S. equipment maker Caterpillar added to a string of better-than-expected data that is easing fears of another recession in the United States, Mexico's main trading partner. [ID:nN1E79N091]

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 1.7 percent, but the IPSA's relative strength index, a technical indicator of momentum, suggested that a recent run of gains had taken those stocks to overbought territory.

Retailers led advances in Santiago, with Falabella FAL.SN up 2.24 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN 2.01 percent. (Editing by Diane Craft)