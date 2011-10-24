版本:
2011年 10月 25日 星期二 05:00 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up, but weak volume suggests doubt




 * Outflows moderate, but global fears seen limiting flows



 * Weak volume underscores doubts about strong advance



 * Brazil's Bovespa up 3 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.7 pct
 (Recasts, adds comments and graphics)



 By Michael O'Boyle and Luciana Lopez



 MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Oct 24 Latin American
stocks rose to a one-month high on Monday as solid Chinese
factory data and U.S. earnings eased fears of a global
slowdown, but weak volume suggested gains may be fleeting.



 Investors also remained optimistic after European leaders
made some progress on Sunday toward a strategy to fight the
EU's debt crisis, but final decisions were deferred until a
second summit on Wednesday. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LM0VD]



 The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS jumped
2.39 percent, crossing above its 50-day simple moving average.
The index has been unable to hold for long above that average
since falling below back in May.



 The MSCI Latin American index has now risen nearly 17
percent from a 2-year low hit in early October. The big gains
may suggest stocks are ripe for a correction.



 "The optimism on Europe could turn out to be a classic case
of 'buy the rumor, sell the fact,' especially after such a big
advance like we have just seen," said Carlos Alonso, head of
trading at brokerage Interacciones in Mexico City.



 Key technical indicators of Latin American stock indexes
have been flashing "buy" signals, but a steady drop in trading
volume in Mexico and Brazil during the surge since last week
suggests investors are skeptical of the gains.



 "When you see volume pick up, that's the time to enter a
little more bravely," said Fabio Cardoso, a partner at Adinvest
in Rio de Janeiro.
 <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^



Latam outflows waning: link.reuters.com/cuk64s



Mexico IPC breakout:   link.reuters.com/fyk64s
 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>



 Data on U.S.-based mutual funds focused on Latin America
and tracked by Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, show
redemptions fell to a seven-week low in the week ended Oct. 19.
Total assets under management rebounded from a two-year low hit
in early October.



 But analysts said fears about Europe and slowing global
growth would likely keep investors from feeling confident that
Latin American stocks have bottomed out.



 "Whether we have seen the low point will need to be tested
going forward. Since much is dependent upon the state of the
global economy, I still feel that we are facing an uphill
battle," said Tom Roseen, a senior analyst with Lipper.



 Supporting Monday's gains, China's vast manufacturing
sector expanded moderately in October to snap three months of
contraction, soothing fears of an abrupt slowdown in the
economy of Brazil's top trading partner. [ID:nL3E7LL1AE]



 Shares in the world's biggest iron miner Vale (VALE5.SA)
jumped 5.94 percent, helping drive up Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP
index up 2.96 percent.



 Deutsche Bank on Monday recommended investors boost
holdings in Vale after a recent slump on concerns of a hard
landing of China's economy punished Vale more than its global
peers. [ID:nN1E79N066]



 Mexico's IPC index .MXX index added 0.7 percent as top
U.S. cement supplier Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) rose 5.15 percent.



 Strong earnings from U.S. equipment maker Caterpillar added
to a string of better-than-expected data that is easing fears
of another recession in the United States, Mexico's main
trading partner. [ID:nN1E79N091]



 Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 1.7 percent, but the
IPSA's relative strength index, a technical indicator of
momentum, suggested that a recent run of gains had taken those
stocks to overbought territory.



 Retailers led advances in Santiago, with Falabella FAL.SN
up 2.24 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN 2.01 percent.
