EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks jump early on euro zone debt deal

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 Latin American stocks jumped on Thursday after a deal to resolve a euro zone sovereign debt crisis lifted global equities, but fund managers warned there could be setbacks if the accord unravels in coming months.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS advanced 4.39 percent and hit its highest in nearly seven weeks.

European governments announced an agreement under which private banks and insurers would accept 50 percent losses on their Greek debt holdings in the latest bid to reduce Athens' massive debt load to sustainable levels.

The deal also foresees a recapitalisation of hard-hit European banks and a leveraging of the bloc's rescue fund to more than double its power. [ID:nL5E7LR2LX]

"Stocks (in Brazil) could gain another 8 or 10 percent in coming days," said Guilherme Sand, a fund manager with Solidus brokerage, noting that a European deal would also be good news for China, an export-dependent economy.

As China is a major consumer of commodities, including iron ore and soy, good news for China is often good news for Latin America, too, which produces many key raw materials.

The Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB of 19 agricultural, energy and metals commodities gained 1.76 percent on Thursday.

But Sand called the market euphoria a "truce," which could change in coming months as investors turn their attention back to potential euro zone trouble spots Italy and Spain.

Marcello Paixao, a partner and fund manager with Principia Asset Management in Sao Paulo, was cautious, as well.

"The problem is how are they going to implement this, which isn't at all clear," he said. "We might have a few days of gains," but he noted that high inflation rates and slowing growth in Brazil have helped turn investors to other emerging markets this year.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP jumped 3.02 percent and hit a 12-week high on strong volumes.

Commodities companies led gains, with preferred shares of state-controlled energy company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) rising 3.69 percent and rival OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) jumping 4.29 percent.

Preferred shares of mining giant Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, rose 2.68 percent. The company counts China as its main customer, and the stocks often react to expectations for economic growth in China.

Banks also advanced. Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ), the country's biggest private sector lend, moved up 3.74 percent, as Banco do Brasil ( BBAS3.SA ), Latin America's biggest bank by assets, put on 3.98 percent. Bradesco ( BBDC4.SA ) rose 3.48 percent, with Santander Brasil ( SANB11.SA ) up 4 percent.

Mexican stocks surged to a nearly four-month high, with the IPC stock index .MXX up 2.03 percent.

Mining company Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) led those gains with an advance of 3.91 percent, with heavyweight America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the world, rising 1.21 percent.

Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA hit its highest in nearly two months as it gained 2.52 percent.

Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN rose 3.22 percent, with retailers Falabella FAL.SN and Cencosud CEN.SN up 1.96 percent and 2.6 percent respectively. ( Editing by W Simon )