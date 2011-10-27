EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks jump by most in 1-1/2 years

* European debt deal boost global markets

* Technicals point to further gains, fund managers leery

* Brazil's Bovespa up 3.72 pct, Mexico's IPC up 2.54 pct (Recasts, adds comments and background)

By Michael O'Boyle and Luciana Lopez

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Oct 27 Latin American stocks surged by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years on Thursday as global markets rallied on a deal to ease the euro zone's debt crisis and technicals boded well for short-term gains.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 4.74 percent to close at its highest in seven weeks. The index saw it biggest one-day percentage gain since early May 2010.

Both Mexico's and Brazil's markets rocketed past closely watched levels on their charts earlier this week, and Thursday's advance may be confirming a breakout from a downtrend that persisted in Latin American stocks through 2011.

"We have seen the lows of the year and the market looks more favorable," said Juan Jose Resendiz, head of analysis at brokerage Arka in Mexico City.

Trading volume in Mexico and Brazil hit its highest since Oct. 4.

"I think we are seeing some institutional money come back into the market, but there are still a lot of fundamental concerns about Europe," Resendiz said.

Brazil's Bovespa index has gained 17 percent since Oct. 4. The index broke through a chart trendline that has defined a slump since April. The Bovespa also rose above its 100-day simple moving average for the first time since April.

"Stocks (in Brazil) could gain another 8 or 10 percent in coming days," said Guilherme Sand, a fund manager with Solidus brokerage.

Before the sharp rebound in October, Latin American stocks recorded their worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis on fears of a U.S. recession, slowing growth in China and the risk Europe's debt crisis could spark a global financial meltdown.

But global markets have now mounted a significant rally as European governments work to recapitalize banks and push private investors to take bigger voluntary losses on their holdings of Greek debt. The latest details of Europe's plans emerged after market close on Wednesday. [ID:nL5E7LR2LX]

Fund managers, however, warned there could be setbacks if the accord unravels in coming months.

Sand called the market euphoria a "truce," which could change in coming months as investors turn their attention back to potential euro zone trouble spots in Italy and Spain.

Marcello Paixao, a partner and fund manager with Principia Asset Management in Sao Paulo, was cautious as well.

"The problem is how are they going to implement this, which isn't at all clear," he said. "We might have a few days of gains."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP jumped 3.72 percent to close at a three-month high.

Commodities companies led gains. Preferred shares of state-controlled energy company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) rose 4.28 percent and mining giant Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, gained 2.36 percent.

Banks also advanced. Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ), the country's biggest private sector lend, moved up 3.07 percent.

Mexican stocks surged to a nearly four-month high, with the IPC stock index .MXX up 2.54 percent. The IPC has been flashing similar technical "buy" signals as the Bovespa.

The IPC surged past its 200-day moving average in the previous session for the first time since falling below the average in July.

While the recent turnaround suggest stocks may rally toward year end, Resendiz said it was likely that profit taking would hit the market in early November after such a strong advance.

Mining company Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) advanced 5.63 percent, and America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the world, rose 2.54 percent.

Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA hit its highest in nearly two months as it gained 2.52 percent.

Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN climbed 5.37 percent, with retailers Falabella FAL.SN added 1.96 percent. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City and Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo; Editing by Kenneth Barry)