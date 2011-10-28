EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks on track for best week in 2 years

* MSCI Latam index sees best week in years
* Investors waiting for details on euro zone plan
* Brazil's Bovespa steady, Mexico's IPC up 1.18 pct
By Luciana Lopez
SAO PAULO, Oct 28 Latin American stocks
seesawed on Friday, the day after markets rallied on a euro
zone debt deal, but were on track to post their best week in
more than two years as investors hoped the European crisis
would now abate.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS jumped
1.8 percent, a day after seeing its biggest one-day percentage
gain since early May 2010.
The index so far this week has surged about 10 percent for
the week -- its best such performance since May 2009 -- after
worries about the euro zone had left stocks lackluster for much
of the year.
A deal for European governments to recapitalize banks and
push private investors to take bigger voluntary losses on their
holdings of Greek debt pushed global markets sharply higher
yesterday. [ID:nL5E7LR2LX]
But with the agreement still lacking a number of details,
investors turned warier on Friday.
"Yesterday was all about 'gimme gimme,'" said Jose
Francisco de Lima Goncalves, chief economist with Banco Fator
in Sao Paulo. "Today things are plenty volatile. Things depend
more on (the debt deal's effects) sector by sector, or stock by
stock."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP firmed 0.05
percent after closing at a three-month high in the previous
session, It has advanced 7.4 percent so far this week.
State-controlled energy giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA) helped
lead gains, rising 0.6 percent.
Limiting gains, preferred shares of Vale (VALE5.SA), the
world's largest producer of iron ore, slid 0.6 percent, with
fellow mining company MMX (MMXM3.SA) off 2.3 percent.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 1.18 percent to touch a
better-than-six month high. The IPC surged past its 200-day
moving average this week for the first time since falling below
the level in July.
The IPC's gains of more than 8.8 percent this week, if they
hold through the close, would mark the index's best performance
since April.
Shares of America Movil (AMXL.MX), one of the world's
largest telecommunications companies, advanced 1.54 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA fell 0.53 percent after closing
at its highest in nearly four months in the previous session,
but was up 4 percent for the week.
Retailer Falabella FAL.SN lost 1.75 percent, leading
losses.
