EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks at two-year monthly high

* Latam shares post best month since May 2009

* Euro zone debt fears linger ahead of G-20

* Brazil's Bovespa off 1.9 pct; Mexico's IPC down 1.4 pct (Recasts to close)

By Rachel Uranga and Luciana Lopez

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 Doubts about the euro zone debt accord dampened Latin American stocks on Monday even as the market posted its best one-month gain in more than two years.

Stocks surged during the last month on hopes policymakers would come up with a solution to the debt crisis threatening banks. But the euphoria dissipated as Italian and Spanish bond yields jumped and investors looked toward the upcoming G-20 meeting. [ID:nL5E7LV144] [ID:nL5E7LR4H3]

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell 1.39 percent after a recent advance took the MSCI's relative strength index, a technical index of momentum, into territory that suggested stocks had become overbought.

"There was a lot of profit-taking after last week's strong advances," said Carlos Gonzalez, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City. "People are waiting to hear more details about the European accord."

European leaders said last week they will increase the firepower of its bailout fund to around 1 trillion euros. The plan will be the central focus of the meeting of the G-20 in Cannes, France on Thursday and Friday. [ID:nN1E79U1FU]

"The attention of the market is going to be focused on the G-20 and upcoming U.S. data," Gonzalez said, referring to Friday's U.S. employment numbers, keenly watched as a barometer of the world's largest economy.

The index was up about 15 percent so far this month, its best performance since May 2009.

"We still can't celebrate and say everything's over," said Flavio Serrano, an economist with Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo. Markets are likely to stay cautious ahead of the meeting and as they await the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday.

Further spooking investors on Monday, the Japanese central bank intervened to weaken the yen, with the dollar turning stronger as a result and hitting commodities. The Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB fell 1 percent.[ID:nL4E7LV0D4]

A number of major Latin American companies' stocks are tied to trade in raw materials.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 1.97 percent to 58,338, slipping from a three-month high at the close of the previous session. The Bovespa's RSI had also strayed into overbought territory.

The Bovespa advanced 11.4 percent in October, its best month since May 2009. With investors still nervous, Serrano said, the Bovespa could see rangebound trading in coming sessions between 55,000 and 60,000.

Preferred shares of mining giant Vale ( VALE5.SA ) led losses with a fall of 2.11 percent. The company's common stock ( VALE3.SA ) gave up 2.00 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX fell 1.49 percent, but was still tracking gains of 7.9 Percent for October, the best month since November 2009. Telecom giant American Movil ( AMXL.MX ) gave up 1.05 percent, while Mexican mining company Industria Penoles PENOLOES.MX led losses, down 8.73 percent.

Chilean markets are closed on Monday and Tuesday for a national holiday. (Editing by Dan Grebler)