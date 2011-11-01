EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slump on Greek vote, Asian data

* Greek PM calls for referendum on bailout

* China PMI near three-year low, stoking slowdown fears

* Brazil's Bovespa off 3.28 pct; Mexico's IPC off 1.7 pct

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 Latin American stocks slumped sharply early on Tuesday, as a surprise Greek-government decision to put the latest bailout to a referendum vote and disappointing Asian factory data reinforced worries about a slowing global economy.

A deal on a euro zone sovereign debt crisis last week helped take stocks to their best month in more than two years.

But Greek Premier George Papandreou said he will put Greece's bailout deal to a referendum, throwing the long-awaited deal into disarray. [ID:nL5E7M1087]

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell 5.27 percent, its steepest drop since Sept. 22. That drop took the MSCI's relative strength index, a technical indicator of momentum, well out of overbought territory.

Adding to the euro zone fears, factory activity in Asia's big export economies slowed to its weakest rate in nearly three years in October. China's official PMI unexpectedly fell to its lowest since February 2009. [ID:nL4E7M12GA]

China is a major consumer of Latin American commodity exports, such as iron ore, soy and copper. A slower Chinese economy could thus weigh on demand for those raw materials.

"China is going to slow down, there's no doubt of that," said Alexandre Montes, an analyst with consultancy Lopes Filho e Associados.

With Greece struggling for years with its economy, he added, the next two or even three years could see equities in Brazil broadly sideways.

"There's no trend in the market right now," he said. "Any slightly good news will make things go up, but then they'll slide back down."

Commodities also sank on Tuesday, with the Reuters-Jefferies index .CRB off 2.1 percent as the dollar -- an asset perceived as a safe haven -- firmed around the world.

A number of commodities companies are heavily weighted on Latin American bourses, including Brazil's Vale and Petrobras, which led losses in Sao Paulo in early trading.

Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, sank 3.24 percent. The company counts China as its major customer. Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) shed 3.1 percent.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 3.28 percent in what could also be its worst day since September. But the Bovespa's 14-day simple moving average could help limit gains for the session.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX dropped 1.7 percent, tracking its steepest day of losses since mid-October.

Mining company Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) led that index lower with a fall of 3.27 percent.

Chilean and Peruvian markets are closed on Tuesday for a national holiday. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)