EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slump on Greek bailout plan vote

By Rachel Uranga and Luciana Lopez
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Nov 1 Latin American
stocks slid on Tuesday, after Greece called for a referendum on
the terms of its bailout, stoking fears the country could
default and unravel the euro zone debt deal.
The Greek government's surprise move came after the rescue
deal struck last week had helped regional stocks notch their
best one-month gains in two years. Worried European leaders
called for an emergency meeting on Wednesday. [ID:nL5E7M11SG]
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell
4.13 percent on Tuesday, slipping for a second straight day.
The decline pushed the MSCI's relative strength index, a
technical indicator of momentum, well out of overbought
territory.
"Greece creates uncertainty, puts a big question mark on
the bailout package that was negotiated," said Gonzalo
Fernandez, an analyst with Santander in Mexico City.
"Everything is going to depend on whether they can resolve this
quickly or not."
Caught off-guard by the call for a referendum, leaders of
France and Germany summoned Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou to crisis talks in Cannes, France, on Wednesday
ahead of a Group of 20 summit to hammer out the deal.
"If some good news comes out tomorrow, the markets could
rise," Gonzalez said. "A lot is going to depend on the G20."
In addition, manufacturing data added to fears about the
about the world economy. The pace of growth in U.S.
manufacturing slowed last month, while factory activity in
China and other big Asian export economies slowed to the
weakest rate in nearly three years in October. [ID:nN1E7A00N9]
[ID:nL4E7M12GA]
With China a major consumer of Latin American commodity
exports, such as iron ore, soy and copper, a slowdown there
could weigh on demand for raw materials.
"China is going to slow down, there's no doubt of that,"
said Alexandre Montes, an analyst with consultancy Lopes Filho
e Associados.
Commodities also sank on Tuesday, with the
Reuters-Jefferies index .CRB off 1.44 percent as the dollar
-- an asset perceived as a safe haven -- firmed around the
world.
A number of commodities companies are heavily weighted on
Latin American bourses, including Brazil's Vale and Petrobras,
which led losses in Sao Paulo in early trading.
Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest producer of iron ore,
dropped 0.98 percent. The company counts China as its major
customer. Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company
Petrobras (PETR4.SA) shed 0.89 percent.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 1.74
percent.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX dropped 1.15 percent, slipping
for the third straight day.
Telecommunications giant American Movil (AMXL.MX) slumped
1.29 percent while retailer Wal-Mart Mexico WALMEXV.MX fell
2.12 percent.
Chilean and Peruvian markets were closed on Tuesday for a
national holiday. Brazil and Mexico will be closed on
Wednesday.
