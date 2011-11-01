EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slump on Greek bailout plan vote

* Markets look to G20 meeting for euro zone resolution

By Rachel Uranga and Luciana Lopez

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Nov 1 Latin American stocks slid on Tuesday, after Greece called for a referendum on the terms of its bailout, stoking fears the country could default and unravel the euro zone debt deal.

The Greek government's surprise move came after the rescue deal struck last week had helped regional stocks notch their best one-month gains in two years. Worried European leaders called for an emergency meeting on Wednesday. [ID:nL5E7M11SG]

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell 4.13 percent on Tuesday, slipping for a second straight day. The decline pushed the MSCI's relative strength index, a technical indicator of momentum, well out of overbought territory.

"Greece creates uncertainty, puts a big question mark on the bailout package that was negotiated," said Gonzalo Fernandez, an analyst with Santander in Mexico City. "Everything is going to depend on whether they can resolve this quickly or not."

Caught off-guard by the call for a referendum, leaders of France and Germany summoned Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou to crisis talks in Cannes, France, on Wednesday ahead of a Group of 20 summit to hammer out the deal.

"If some good news comes out tomorrow, the markets could rise," Gonzalez said. "A lot is going to depend on the G20."

In addition, manufacturing data added to fears about the about the world economy. The pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed last month, while factory activity in China and other big Asian export economies slowed to the weakest rate in nearly three years in October. [ID:nN1E7A00N9] [ID:nL4E7M12GA]

With China a major consumer of Latin American commodity exports, such as iron ore, soy and copper, a slowdown there could weigh on demand for raw materials.

"China is going to slow down, there's no doubt of that," said Alexandre Montes, an analyst with consultancy Lopes Filho e Associados.

Commodities also sank on Tuesday, with the Reuters-Jefferies index .CRB off 1.44 percent as the dollar -- an asset perceived as a safe haven -- firmed around the world.

A number of commodities companies are heavily weighted on Latin American bourses, including Brazil's Vale and Petrobras, which led losses in Sao Paulo in early trading.

Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, dropped 0.98 percent. The company counts China as its major customer. Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) shed 0.89 percent.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 1.74 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX dropped 1.15 percent, slipping for the third straight day.

Telecommunications giant American Movil ( AMXL.MX ) slumped 1.29 percent while retailer Wal-Mart Mexico WALMEXV.MX fell 2.12 percent.

Chilean and Peruvian markets were closed on Tuesday for a national holiday. Brazil and Mexico will be closed on Wednesday. (Editing by Leslie Adler)