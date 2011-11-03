EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on Greece hopes

* Greece backs down from vote plans
* ECB surprises market with interest rate cut
* Brazil's Bovespa up 1.52 pct; Mexico's IPC up 2.34 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Luciana Lopez
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Nov 3 Latin American
stocks climbed on Thursday on hopes Greece would scrap plans
to hold a referendum on its bailout package and after the
European Central Bank cut interest rates.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose
1.82 percent as Brazilian and Mexican markets reopened after a
holiday and caught up to global gains in the previous session.
Greece's fragile government backed away from a proposed
vote that analysts feared could cause a disorderly default and
throw a recently struck euro zone rescue plan into disarray.
"The markets are elated that there may not be a referendum
in Greece," said Gerardo Roman, head of trading at Actinver in
Mexico City. "But we still have to find out the details of the
rescue package. The market will depend on what happens."
Investors are keenly awaiting clarity from European leaders
who will meet for a second day in Cannes on Friday for the G20.
They are discussing increasing International Monetary Fund
resources for distressed states and creating a financial
firewall to protect vulnerable euro zone economies.
Encouraging optimism on Thursday, the European Central Bank
made a surprise 25-basis-point interest rate cut to 1.25
"We're going to see an approach more based on economic
growth in the European Union, which I think is a really
positive thing," said Kathryn Rooney Vera, director of
macroeconomic research at Bulltick Capital Markets, referring
to the ECB under new President Mario Draghi and his
predecessor, Jean-Claude Trichet.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 1.52
percent, capping two days of losses.
But until the euro zone sovereign debt crisis is resolved,
investors will stay wary, said Luiz Nunes, director of Claritas
Wealth Management in Sao Paulo
Brazilian stocks are now cheap, he said, "but I don't see
anyone with the appetite to buy."
While Brazilians might be buying, foreign investors are
still nervous, he said.
Because Brazil's market depends heavily on inflows, it will
be hard for stocks to rise with any conviction until money from
abroad returns, and trading could remain rangebound.
Oil company share were among those stocks rising. Preferred
shares of state-controlled Petrobras (PETR4.SA) added 3.74
percent as the company's common stock (PETR3.SA) advanced 4.04
percent. Rival OGX (OGXP3.SA) moved up 1.65 percent.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 2.34 percent after three
sessions of losses. Bolstering stocks, new orders for U.S.
factory goods unexpectedly rose in September while jobless
claims fell last week. Mexico sends the lion's share of its
exports to its northern neighbor and improvement in the fragile
U.S. economy is good news for Latin America's second-biggest
Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico WALMEXV.MX led gains, advancing
3.65 percent, followed by heavyweight America Movil (AMXL.MX)
up 1.61 percent.
Chile's IPSA stock index .IPSA underperformed regional
peers, rising 0.15 percent. The market was open for trading in
the previous session.
Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN rose 1.05 percent.
