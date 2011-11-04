EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks end worst week in quarter

* Latam stocks ends on worst week in Q4
* Investors eye Greek vote, EU debt crisis
* Brazil Bovespa up 0.81 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.30 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine
MEXICO CITY/BRASILIA, Nov 4 Latin American
stocks ended flat on Friday, capping its worst week this
quarter over renewed concerns Greece could default and
European's leaders would fail to stem the debt crisis.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS ended
up 0.2 percent after a week of ups and downs over uncertain
hopes euro zone policy makers were coming closer to containing
a debt crisis in the the 17-nation currency bloc.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou and his government
face a confidence vote that may determine the fate of both the
nation's bailout deal and the global economy. [ID:nL6E7M4019]
If he wins the vote, scheduled for Friday at 2200 GMT,
government sources say he has pledged to step aside and make
way for an interim national unity government that would enact
an international bailout plan. [ID:nL6E7M442I] Failure to do so
could risk Greece's exit from the euro zone.
"There is a lot of fear around the vote," said Enrique
Mendoza, an analyst at Intercam in Mexico City.
"The principal fear is that Greece could default, but there
is also concern about the periphery countries such as Italy and
Spain," he said.
Market players will be waiting to see if Greece can resolve
its problems and prevent a messy default. If not, it could
undermine bank lending or drive up the cost of debt in
countries such as Spain and Italy to unsustainable levels
ricocheting to emerging markets.
"If it ends up that Greece exits the euro zone, it will
open the door for others to exit," said Debora Morsch, Chief
Executive of Brazil's Solidus Brokerage.
"This could become a lost decade for Europe," she added.
"With the market here so closely tied to markets abroad, we are
all waiting to see what's going to come about."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP gained 0.81
percent. The Bovespa is tracking losses of 1.4 percent on the
week, which would be its first such loss after three weeks of
gains. But the Bovespa's 14-day simple moving average crossed
above its 100-day simple moving average, which would suggest
further upward momentum in sessions to come.
State-controlled rival Petrobras (OGXP3.SA) gained 0.82
percent on the announcement of a new natural gas discovery off
the Brazilian coast. [ID:nN1E7A305E]
Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest producer of iron ore,
added 1.32 percent.
Shares in aerospace firm Embraer (EMBR3.SA) also rose as
the world's third-largest planemaker projected more revenue
from executive jets next year. Shares advanced 4.42 percent,
rebounding from their worst day in six weeks after disclosing
an SEC corruption probe of the company. [ID:nN1E7A30DQ]
Mexico's IPC index .MXX edged up 0.30 percent,
contributing to a 0.05 percent loss for the week after three
weeks of gains. Yet the IPC's 14-day simple moving average
looks set to cross above its 200-day moving average, signaling
momentum.
A slight improvement in the U.S. labor market helped buoy
Mexican stocks, as heavyweight telecom firm America Movil
(AMXL.MX), controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim gained
0.94 percent and Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) jumped 6.19 percent.
[ID:nN1E7A21ET]
"The data was not bad, in fact some of the revised data was
very good," said Adolfo Lazaro, a trader with Bulltick Capital
Markets in Mexico City. With hope the U.S. is not sliding
toward a recession, investors are picking stocks whose value
will rise, he said.
Chile's IPSA stock index .IPSA fell 0.19 percent,
accumulating a loss of 1.34 percent for the week -- its first
weekly loss after three weeks of gains and its worst
performance since the week ending Sept. 24.
Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN advanced 0.62
percent but the index was led by Banco de Chile CHI.SN, up
1.79 percent.