EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks end worst week in quarter

* Latam stocks ends on worst week in Q4

* Investors eye Greek vote, EU debt crisis

* Brazil Bovespa up 0.81 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.30 pct

By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine

MEXICO CITY/BRASILIA, Nov 4 Latin American stocks ended flat on Friday, capping its worst week this quarter over renewed concerns Greece could default and European's leaders would fail to stem the debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS ended up 0.2 percent after a week of ups and downs over uncertain hopes euro zone policy makers were coming closer to containing a debt crisis in the the 17-nation currency bloc.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou and his government face a confidence vote that may determine the fate of both the nation's bailout deal and the global economy. [ID:nL6E7M4019]

If he wins the vote, scheduled for Friday at 2200 GMT, government sources say he has pledged to step aside and make way for an interim national unity government that would enact an international bailout plan. [ID:nL6E7M442I] Failure to do so could risk Greece's exit from the euro zone.

"There is a lot of fear around the vote," said Enrique Mendoza, an analyst at Intercam in Mexico City.

"The principal fear is that Greece could default, but there is also concern about the periphery countries such as Italy and Spain," he said.

Market players will be waiting to see if Greece can resolve its problems and prevent a messy default. If not, it could undermine bank lending or drive up the cost of debt in countries such as Spain and Italy to unsustainable levels ricocheting to emerging markets.

"If it ends up that Greece exits the euro zone, it will open the door for others to exit," said Debora Morsch, Chief Executive of Brazil's Solidus Brokerage.

"This could become a lost decade for Europe," she added. "With the market here so closely tied to markets abroad, we are all waiting to see what's going to come about."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP gained 0.81 percent. The Bovespa is tracking losses of 1.4 percent on the week, which would be its first such loss after three weeks of gains. But the Bovespa's 14-day simple moving average crossed above its 100-day simple moving average, which would suggest further upward momentum in sessions to come.

State-controlled rival Petrobras ( OGXP3.SA ) gained 0.82 percent on the announcement of a new natural gas discovery off the Brazilian coast. [ID:nN1E7A305E]

Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, added 1.32 percent.

Shares in aerospace firm Embraer ( EMBR3.SA ) also rose as the world's third-largest planemaker projected more revenue from executive jets next year. Shares advanced 4.42 percent, rebounding from their worst day in six weeks after disclosing an SEC corruption probe of the company. [ID:nN1E7A30DQ]

Mexico's IPC index .MXX edged up 0.30 percent, contributing to a 0.05 percent loss for the week after three weeks of gains. Yet the IPC's 14-day simple moving average looks set to cross above its 200-day moving average, signaling momentum.

A slight improvement in the U.S. labor market helped buoy Mexican stocks, as heavyweight telecom firm America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim gained 0.94 percent and Cemex ( CMXCPO.MX ) jumped 6.19 percent. [ID:nN1E7A21ET]

"The data was not bad, in fact some of the revised data was very good," said Adolfo Lazaro, a trader with Bulltick Capital Markets in Mexico City. With hope the U.S. is not sliding toward a recession, investors are picking stocks whose value will rise, he said.

Chile's IPSA stock index .IPSA fell 0.19 percent, accumulating a loss of 1.34 percent for the week -- its first weekly loss after three weeks of gains and its worst performance since the week ending Sept. 24.

Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN advanced 0.62 percent but the index was led by Banco de Chile CHI.SN, up 1.79 percent.