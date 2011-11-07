EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks gain despite worries about Italy

* Brazilian economy seen expanding 3.2 pct this year

* Benchmark Italian govt bond yields highest since 1997

* Brazil Bovespa up 1.04 pct, Chile's IPSA up 0.22 pct

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Nov 7 Brazilian stocks edged up on Monday as investors eyed the country's fundamentals, including expectations for growth this year, even as worries over Italy's debt load weighed elsewhere.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has one day left to win over waverers and see off a group of party rebels threatening to bring down his government in a backlash over its failure to adopt reforms to defuse a debt crisis. [ID:nL6E7M708X]

Italy is the third-largest economy in the euro zone -- far larger than Greece, whose own debt crisis has rattled global markets for about two years. A rescue of Italy would strain European and global resources far more as a result.

"Not only did you not solve the problem in Greece, now you have a problem in Italy, too," said Jose Francisco de Lima Goncalves, chief economist for Banco Fator in Sao Paulo.

"The International Monetary Fund doesn't have ammunition to help Italy," he said, adding that market uncertainty would continue awhile yet.

But in Brazil, economists still see the economy growing about 3.2 percent this year, a sharp contrast to worries about contraction among some developed economies. [ID:nN1E77G20J]

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.83 percent, and Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP climbed 1.04 percent after rising in the previous session.

"As things calm down abroad, stocks will tend to trade more on their fundamentals," said Fabio Cardoso, a partner at Adinvest in Rio de Janeiro.

"We'll stop all getting thrown into the same boat as far as inflows," he added.

The Bovespa's 14-day simple moving average crossed above its 100-day simple moving average, a signal that more upward momentum could be ahead.

But Ricardo Zeno, a partner with AZ Investimentos, noted that volume remained low in Brazil, underscoring a lack of investor conviction.

Banks' shares rose, with Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ) advancing 1.20 percent, Banco do Brasil ( BBAS3.SA ) up 0.75 percent and Bradesco ( BBDC4.SA ) rising 0.84 percent.

But shares of Hypermarcas ( HYPE3.SA ), the largest Brazilian producer of disposable consumer goods, sank 6.90 percent after the company cut its estimate for 2011 operational earnings.

Chile's IPSA stock index .IPSA rose 0.22 percent, reversing an earlier loss.

The IPSA's relative strength index, a technical indicator of momentum, has hovered near overbought levels recently after a rally.

Retailer La Polar LAP.SN jumped 4.59 percent. The company said on Friday it was confident it would avoid bankruptcy, after the majority of its creditors supported a capital increase. [ID:nN1E7A31YB]

But fellow retailers lost ground. Falabella FAL.SN slipped 0.34 percent while Cencosud CEN.SN dipped 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Additional reporting by Roberta Vilas Boas; Editing by Jan Paschal)