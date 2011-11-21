版本:
中国
2011年 11月 21日 星期一 22:37 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks sink as U.S., euro zone debt worry




 * U.S. Congressional "super committee" on edge of failure



 * Mexican markets closed for holiday



 * Brazil's Bovespa off 1.3 pct, Chile's IPSA dips 1.44 pct



 By Luciana Lopez



 SAO PAULO, Nov 21 Latin American stocks sank
early on Monday as a U.S. deficit-cutting committee looked set
to declare failure and debt yields for several large euro zone
economies rose.



 The debt crises on either side of the Atlantic stoked fears
that stumbles in some of the world's biggest economies will
drag on global growth for months or even years to come, a worry
that has weighed on Latin American equities much of the year.



 The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell
2.3 percent for a possible sixth straight session of losses,
trading below its 50-day simple moving average for the first
time in nearly four weeks.



 In the United States, leaders of a 12-member congressional
"super committee" looked headed for defeat, with a joint
statement to be released after three months of talks not
expected to bridge deep divides over taxes and spending.
[ID:nN1E7AK00C]



 The panel's failure will cement notions of a dysfunctional
Washington among voters and investors already disenchanted with
the brinkmanship that brought the country to the edge of a
first-ever debt default in August.



 In Europe, the risk premiums on Spanish, Italian and French
government bonds rose as investors fled to safe-haven German
Bunds in the latest chapter of the region's two-year-old
sovereign debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7ML02J]



 The advancing yields pointed to fears that debt levels
among some nations in the 17-country euro zone are nearing
unsustainable, threatening the survival of the monetary union.



 "What leaves me more pessimistic is that we're past the
phase about economics. It's entered a phase of political
discussions on both sides of the Atlantic," said Andre
Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual Investimentos.



 "The Republicans are going to make (U.S. President Barack)
Obama bleed until 2012" and the next presidential elections,
Perfeito added. "There's still a year left for things to stay
noisy like this."



 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP retreated
1.3 percent, adding to two previous sessions of losses and
sinking below the 100-day simple moving average, a level that's
helped limit losses in recent sessions.



 Heavyweight commodities companies dropped. Mining company
Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest producer of iron ore, gave
up 1.33 percent. Preferred shares of state-controlled oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) shed 0.6 percent, with rival OGX
(OGXP3.SA) off 1.15 percent.



 Chile's IPSA .IPSA stock index declined 1.44 percent
after three previous sessions of losses. The IPSA fell below
its 100-day simple moving average, which had helped limit
losses in the previous session.



 Shares of industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN lost 2.3
percent.



 Mexican markets are closed for a holiday.
