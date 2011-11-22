EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks sink on U.S, Europe concern

* U.S. Q3 GDP growth below expectations
* Spain, Italy debt yields rise
* Brazil's Bovespa falls 1.14 pct, Mexico IPC off 1.82 pct
By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
BRASILIA, Nov 22 Latin American stocks fell
early on Tuesday as weak third-quarter U.S. growth data and
rising yields on Spanish and Italian bonds sapped investor
confidence in an economic recovery on both sides of the
Atlantic.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell
1.37 percent, leading to a seventh straight session of losses,
and remaining just below its 50-day simple moving average.
The U.S. economy grew 2 percent in the third quarter, below
economists' expectations, though the composition of the GDP
report, especially still-firm consumer spending and the first
drop in businesses inventories since the fourth quarter of
2009, set the platform for a stronger economic performance this
quarter. For more see [ID:nCAT005556].
Investors remained cautious as Spanish and Italian bond
yields edged higher again on Tuesday, underlying the deep
strains on euro zone economies. [ID:nL5E7MM0HJ]
The advancing yields point to fears that debt levels among
some nations in the 17-country euro zone are nearing
unsustainable levels, threatening the survival of the monetary
union.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP retreated
1.14 percent to 55,644.54, adding to three previous sessions of
losses.
"The outlook for domestic companies still remains
positive," said Jankiel Santos, of BES Investimentos in Sao
Paulo. "But we're going to have to see this situation abroad
improve or at least stop worsening if we are going to see any
real improvement in the market."
Heavyweight mining company Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's
largest producer of iron ore, lost 0.19 percent, as its CEO
announced late on Monday that he will propose an overhaul of
the company's executive leadership on Thursday. [ID:N1E7AK27U]
Consumer goods producer Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA) fell 1.75
percent as Goldman Sachs trimmed its price estimate for the
shares to 9 reais from 11.10 reais, reflecting
weaker-than-expected earnings this year and a gloomier economic
outlook for 2012. [ID:N1E7AL03Y]
Steelmaker Usiminas (USIM5.SA) lost 2.7 percent, with UBS
trimming its price target estimate for the stock by 36 percent
for the next 12 months, citing high maintenance costs.
[ID:N1E7AK03Y]
Mexico's IPC index .MXX fell 1.82 percent to 35,624,
heading towards its biggest loss in nine sessions, and a
three-week low.
Mexican stocks are being driven by the debt crises abroad,
and the failure to come to an agreement thus far, as well as a
weaker reading on U.S. growth, according to Juan Jose Resendiz,
head of analysis at Mexico City-based brokerage Arka.
Resendiz says the IPC may see support levels at 35,200 to
34,500 and a resistance level at 36,500.
America Movil (AMXL.MX), the telecoms firm controlled by
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 3.06 percent, while
bottler Femsa (FMSAUBD.MX) fell 1.66 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA declined 1.36 percent in its
fourth session of losses, falling below its 90-day moving
average.
Shares of Banco Santander Chile STG.SN plunged 8 percent
as its Spanish parent company Banco Santander (SAN.MC)
announced it will sell a 7.8 percent stake in the company to
help meet capital requirements amid Europe's spreading crisis.
[ID:N1E7AL0E3]
