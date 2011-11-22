EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks slip for seventh straight day

* U.S. Q3 GDP growth below expectations

* Deficits in U.S., euro zone stoke investor worry

* Brazil's Bovespa falls 0.72 pct, Mexico IPC off 0.87 pct (Recasts, updates to close)

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 Latin America's stock index fell for the seventh straight day on Tuesday, dragged down by worries about deficits on both sides of the Atlantic and data showing slower-than-expected U.S. economic growth.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.78 percent. The index has lost roughly 50 percent of its gains made during an October rally that was driven by hopes among market players that European leaders would tackle the region's debt crisis.

But on Tuesday, that optimism had evaporated with Spain facing the highest borrowing cost in 14 years on its debt, hitting levels that many see as unsustainable for the 17-country euro zone. [ID:nL5E7MM0HJ]

A U.S. congressional committee said late Monday it failed to agree on a deficit-reduction plan, fanning concerns about lawmakers' ability to tackle the country's trillion-dollar budget deficit. [ID:nN1E7AK00C]

"This disagreement between the Republicans and the Democrats (over the deficit) is increasing investors' reaction to risk," said Juan Jose Resendiz, head of analysis at Mexico City-based brokerage Arka.

Market players fear a stalemate may jeopardize the country's credit rating and make it more difficult to pass extensions of measures like payroll-tax cuts that could help stimulate the U.S. economy. [ID:nN1E7AL008] [ID:nWNA4111]

The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2 percent in the third quarter, slower than economists had hoped. Still, consumer spending held up and the first drop in business inventories in nearly two years spurred hopes that they could rebound in the final quarter of the year. [ID:nN1E7AL0E2].

In Mexico, which sends more than three-quarters of its exports to the United States, the IPC index .MXX fell by 0.87 percent to a nearly three-week low. Trading was closed on Monday for a national holiday.

America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), the telecom giant controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 2.16 percent, while food franchiser Alsea ( ALSEA.MX ) fell 2.62 percent.

BRAZIL, CHILE EXTEND LOSSES

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP retreated 0.72 percent, adding to three previous sessions of losses.

"The outlook for domestic companies still remains positive," said Jankiel Santos of BES Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "But we're going to have to see this situation abroad improve or at least stop worsening if we are going to see any real improvement in the market."

Heavyweight mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, lost 0.66 percent, as its CEO announced late on Monday that he will propose an overhaul of the company's executive leadership on Thursday. [ID:N1E7AK27U]

Consumer goods producer Hypermarcas ( HYPE3.SA ) fell 2.50 percent as Goldman Sachs trimmed its price estimate for the shares to 9 reais from 11.10 reais, reflecting weaker-than-expected earnings this year and a gloomier economic outlook for 2012. [ID:N1E7AL03Y]

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA declined 1.36 percent in its fourth session of losses, falling below its 90-day moving average.