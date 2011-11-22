EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks slip for seventh straight day

* U.S. Q3 GDP growth below expectations
* Deficits in U.S., euro zone stoke investor worry
* Brazil's Bovespa falls 0.72 pct, Mexico IPC off 0.87 pct
(Recasts, updates to close)
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 Latin America's stock
index fell for the seventh straight day on Tuesday, dragged
down by worries about deficits on both sides of the Atlantic
and data showing slower-than-expected U.S. economic growth.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS
slipped 0.78 percent. The index has lost roughly 50 percent of
its gains made during an October rally that was driven by
hopes among market players that European leaders would tackle
the region's debt crisis.
But on Tuesday, that optimism had evaporated with Spain
facing the highest borrowing cost in 14 years on its debt,
hitting levels that many see as unsustainable for the
17-country euro zone. [ID:nL5E7MM0HJ]
A U.S. congressional committee said late Monday it failed
to agree on a deficit-reduction plan, fanning concerns about
lawmakers' ability to tackle the country's trillion-dollar
budget deficit. [ID:nN1E7AK00C]
"This disagreement between the Republicans and the
Democrats (over the deficit) is increasing investors' reaction
to risk," said Juan Jose Resendiz, head of analysis at Mexico
City-based brokerage Arka.
Market players fear a stalemate may jeopardize the
country's credit rating and make it more difficult to pass
extensions of measures like payroll-tax cuts that could help
stimulate the U.S. economy. [ID:nN1E7AL008] [ID:nWNA4111]
The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2 percent in
the third quarter, slower than economists had hoped. Still,
consumer spending held up and the first drop in business
inventories in nearly two years spurred hopes that they could
rebound in the final quarter of the year. [ID:nN1E7AL0E2].
In Mexico, which sends more than three-quarters of its
exports to the United States, the IPC index .MXX fell by
0.87 percent to a nearly three-week low. Trading was closed on
Monday for a national holiday.
America Movil (AMXL.MX), the telecom giant controlled by
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 2.16 percent, while food
franchiser Alsea (ALSEA.MX) fell 2.62 percent.
BRAZIL, CHILE EXTEND LOSSES
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP retreated
0.72 percent, adding to three previous sessions of losses.
"The outlook for domestic companies still remains
positive," said Jankiel Santos of BES Investimentos in Sao
Paulo. "But we're going to have to see this situation abroad
improve or at least stop worsening if we are going to see any
real improvement in the market."
Heavyweight mining company Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's
largest producer of iron ore, lost 0.66 percent, as its CEO
announced late on Monday that he will propose an overhaul of
the company's executive leadership on Thursday. [ID:N1E7AK27U]
Consumer goods producer Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA) fell 2.50
percent as Goldman Sachs trimmed its price estimate for the
shares to 9 reais from 11.10 reais, reflecting
weaker-than-expected earnings this year and a gloomier
economic outlook for 2012. [ID:N1E7AL03Y]
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA declined 1.36 percent in its
fourth session of losses, falling below its 90-day moving
average.
Shares of Banco Santander Chile STG.SN plunged 8.46
percent as its Spanish parent company Banco Santander (SAN.MC)
announced it will sell a 7.8 percent stake in the company to
help meet capital requirements amid Europe's spreading crisis.
[ID:N1E7AL0E3]
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Additional
reporting by Asher Levine in Brasilia; Editing by Jan
Paschal)