EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on China, Europe fears

* China factory sector shrinks
* Euro zone industrial orders fall
* Brazil Bovespa drops 1.1 pct, Mexico IPC falls 1.3 pct
By Asher Levine
BRASILIA, Nov 23 Latin America's stock indexes,
dominated by commodities-producing companies, fell early
Wednesday as industrial activity in China and Europe slumped,
adding to expectations of a slowing global economy.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS was off
3.1 percent, leading to an eighth straight losing session and
its lowest level since Oct. 20.
Chinese factory activity shrank at its fastest pace in 32
months in November on signs of domestic economic weakness, a
survey showed. The results revived worries that China's growth
may slip under 8 percent into a so-called "hard landing,"
fueling fears of a global slowdown. For details, see
[ID:nL4E7MN0EA]
Euro zone industrial new orders slumped in September, the
European Union said Wednesday. It was the deepest fall since
December 2008 and far worse than forecasts. [ID:nL5E7MN1BH]
China is the principal destination for many important Latin
American exports such as iron ore, soybeans and copper. Europe
is another key market.
"No one can envision the size of the recession that is
coming," said Alexandre Montes, of Rio de Janeiro's Lopes Filho
e Associados. "The problem is figuring out how big it is and
how long it will last. The markets can't go up in a meaningful
way as long as these doubts persist."
Poor industrial growth numbers in Europe and China have
added to fears the global economy may slip into another
recession, leading investors away from Latin America's
commodity-based assets.
Commodities prices as measured by the Reuters/Jefferies CRB
index .CRB of the 19 highly traded agricultural, metals and
energy commodities fell nearly 1 percent to its lowest level in
a month.
"With a recession on the horizon, I think the commodities
cycle is at its end," Montes added.
About 63 percent of Brazil's October exports were made up
of raw materials and semi-manufactured goods.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 1.1
percent, below its 60-day simple moving average for the first
time since Oct. 20. The index has yet to post a weekly gain in
November and was heading for its fifth consecutive losing
session.
Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest producer of iron ore,
dragged the index lower, falling 2.1 percent.
Oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA) dropped 0.3 percent, as the
state-led company reached an agreement with Brazil's oil
workers' federation, averting a strike. [ID:nN1E7AL1S7]
Exchange operator BMF Bovespa (BVMF3.SA) was off 2.6
percent despite Barclays raising its price target for the stock
to 11.50 reais from 10.50 reais.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX fell 1.3 percent to 35,5570.11
points, erasing its gains for the month.
America Movil (AMXL.MX), the telecommunications firm
controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 0.25
percent, leading the index lower, while bottler Femsa
(FMSAUBD.MX) dropped 1.86 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA declined 2.3 percent, its
biggest daily decline seven weeks.
Industrial conglomerate and copper giant Copec COP.SN
took off 4 percent.
Chile, the world's largest producer of copper, gets about
55 percent of its export earnings from the reddish metal, a key
component in electrical goods and electronics.
Copper for delivery in three months CMCU3 fell nearly 1
percent in London.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)