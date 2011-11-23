EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on China, Europe fears

* China factory sector shrinks

* Euro zone industrial orders fall

* Brazil Bovespa drops 1.1 pct, Mexico IPC falls 1.3 pct

By Asher Levine

BRASILIA, Nov 23 Latin America's stock indexes, dominated by commodities-producing companies, fell early Wednesday as industrial activity in China and Europe slumped, adding to expectations of a slowing global economy.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS was off 3.1 percent, leading to an eighth straight losing session and its lowest level since Oct. 20.

Chinese factory activity shrank at its fastest pace in 32 months in November on signs of domestic economic weakness, a survey showed. The results revived worries that China's growth may slip under 8 percent into a so-called "hard landing," fueling fears of a global slowdown. For details, see [ID:nL4E7MN0EA]

Euro zone industrial new orders slumped in September, the European Union said Wednesday. It was the deepest fall since December 2008 and far worse than forecasts. [ID:nL5E7MN1BH]

China is the principal destination for many important Latin American exports such as iron ore, soybeans and copper. Europe is another key market.

"No one can envision the size of the recession that is coming," said Alexandre Montes, of Rio de Janeiro's Lopes Filho e Associados. "The problem is figuring out how big it is and how long it will last. The markets can't go up in a meaningful way as long as these doubts persist."

Poor industrial growth numbers in Europe and China have added to fears the global economy may slip into another recession, leading investors away from Latin America's commodity-based assets.

Commodities prices as measured by the Reuters/Jefferies CRB index .CRB of the 19 highly traded agricultural, metals and energy commodities fell nearly 1 percent to its lowest level in a month.

"With a recession on the horizon, I think the commodities cycle is at its end," Montes added.

About 63 percent of Brazil's October exports were made up of raw materials and semi-manufactured goods.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 1.1 percent, below its 60-day simple moving average for the first time since Oct. 20. The index has yet to post a weekly gain in November and was heading for its fifth consecutive losing session.

Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, dragged the index lower, falling 2.1 percent.

Oil giant Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) dropped 0.3 percent, as the state-led company reached an agreement with Brazil's oil workers' federation, averting a strike. [ID:nN1E7AL1S7]

Exchange operator BMF Bovespa ( BVMF3.SA ) was off 2.6 percent despite Barclays raising its price target for the stock to 11.50 reais from 10.50 reais.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX fell 1.3 percent to 35,5570.11 points, erasing its gains for the month.

America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), the telecommunications firm controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 0.25 percent, leading the index lower, while bottler Femsa ( FMSAUBD.MX ) dropped 1.86 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA declined 2.3 percent, its biggest daily decline seven weeks.

Industrial conglomerate and copper giant Copec COP.SN took off 4 percent.

Chile, the world's largest producer of copper, gets about 55 percent of its export earnings from the reddish metal, a key component in electrical goods and electronics.

Copper for delivery in three months CMCU3 fell nearly 1 percent in London. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)