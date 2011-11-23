EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks drop on global slowdown fear

* Weak German bond sales sparks renewed euro zone worry

* Slow growth in China, Europe fans global slowdown fears

* Brazil's Bovespa falls 1.62 pct, Mexico IPC off 1.65 pct (Recasts, updates prices to close, adds analyst's quote, changes byline)

By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine

MEXICO CITY/BRASILIA, Nov 23 Latin America's stock indexes slumped on Wednesday over deepening concerns that a euro-zone debt crisis and dwindling industrial activity in China could signal a global economic slowdown ahead.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS slid 3.36 percent in its steepest one-day fall since the beginning of November. The index closed on levels not seen since the beginning days of an October rally that was fueled on hopes European policy-makers would contain the two-year-old crisis.

Chinese factory activity shrank at its fastest pace in 32 months in November, reviving worries that China's growth may slip under 8 percent into a so-called "hard landing." [ID:nL4E7MN0EA]

"Some analysts are interpreting this data to mean that what is happening in Europe is affecting all the world, and the global economy could slow down," said Roberto Larenas, head of stock trading at Finamex in Mexico City.

Euro-zone industrial new orders also slipped in September, the European Union said on Wednesday. It was the steepest fall since December 2008 and far worse than forecasts. [ID:nL5E7MN1BH]

China is the principal destination for many important Latin American exports such as iron ore, soybeans and copper. Europe is another key market.

"No one can envision the size of the recession that is coming," said Alexandre Montes, of Rio de Janeiro's Lopes Filho e Associados. "The problem is figuring out how big it is and how long it will last. The markets can't go up in a meaningful way as long as these doubts persist."

Fanning further concerns about the euro zone's ricocheting effect, German bonds saw their worst sales since the beginning of the 17-country currency in 1999. Weak sales sparked fear that Europe's economic powerhouse could take an economic beating even as Germany and France remain at odds on long-term solutions to the crisis. [ID:nL5E7MN1VS]

The poor industrial growth numbers in Europe and China steered some investors away from Latin America's commodity-based assets.

Commodity prices as measured by the Reuters/Jefferies CRB index .CRB of the 19 highly traded agricultural, metals and energy commodities fell 1.35 percent to its lowest level in more than a month.

"With a recession on the horizon, I think the commodities cycle is at its end," Montes added.

DOWNBEAT DAY IN BRAZIL, MEXICO AND CHILE

About 63 percent of Brazil's October exports were made up of raw materials and semi-manufactured goods.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 1.62 percent, below its 60-day simple moving average for the first time since Oct. 20. The index has yet to post a weekly gain in November and was heading for its fifth consecutive losing session.

Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, dragged the index lower, falling 2.52 percent.

Oil giant Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) dropped 0.51 percent, as the state-led company reached an agreement with Brazil's oil workers' federation, averting a strike. [ID:nN1E7AL1S7]

Mexico's IPC index .MXX dropped 1.65 percent to its lowest point in four weeks.

Copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) lost 3.59 percent, leading the index lower, while cement maker Cemex ( CMXCPO.MX ) tumbled 6.76 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA slid 2.68 percent, its biggest daily percentage decline since Oct. 4.

Industrial conglomerate and copper giant Copec COP.SN took off 3.91 percent.

Chile, the world's largest producer of copper, gets about 55 percent of its export earnings from the reddish metal, a key component in electrical goods and electronics. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City and Asher Levine in Brasilia; Editing by Jan Paschal)