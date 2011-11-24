EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks choppy on thin volume, wariness

* U.S. Thanksgiving closure to keep volumes thin
* Brazil's Bovespa off 0.09 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.7 pct
By Luciana Lopez
SAO PAULO, Nov 24 Latin American stocks
seesawed on Thursday as a U.S. holiday kept markets thin and
investors stayed wary of taking on positions amid the ongoing
euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS slipped
0.43 percent in the early afternoon, extending an eight-session
losing streak.
In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP climbed as
much as 1 percent before falling back into negative territory
to dip 0.09 percent, adding to a five-day string of losses.
"The market's going to stay empty today," said Osmar
Camilo, an analyst with Socopa brokerage.
"After a few days of losses, we could even advance a bit,
but with low volume," he added. "I think the Bovespa's going to
be near flat, unless something comes out from Europe that could
change things."
A euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled investors for
two years, fueling fears the global economy will stay sluggish
for years to come.
That could depress demand for commodities, including key
Latin American exports such as soy, iron and copper, and keep
global investors away from riskier emerging market assets.
While Portugal, Ireland and Greece have all sought rescues,
investors have more recently fretted about larger economies
such as Spain and Italy. Europe would likely not be able to
afford bailouts of either of those countries.
Brazilian steelmakers struggled. Usiminas (USIM5.SA) gave
up 3.4 percent, CSN (CSNA3.SA) 1.93 percent and Gerdau
(GGBR4.SA) 0.74 percent.
On the upside, preferred shares of oil heavyweight
Petrobras (PETR4.SA) advanced 0.37 percent. The company's
common stock (PETR3.SA) put on 0.43 percent.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 0.7 percent, after recent
losses took the index negative for the month.
Shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa (TLVACPO.MX) led
gains, rising 1.76 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA edged up 0.16 percent, after a
five-session run of losses took the index to its lowest close
in more than a month in the previous day, as regional energy
company Enersis ENE.SN put on 0.93 percent.
