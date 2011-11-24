版本:
2011年 11月 25日 星期五 07:24 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks uneven on thin volume

  * U.S. Thanksgiving closure keeps volumes thin
  * Brazil's Bovespa up 0.56 pct, Mexico's IPC down 0.15 pct
 (Recasts, changes byline, adds comments and closing prices)
  By Rachel Uranga and Michael O'Boyle
  MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 Latin American stocks
wobbled on Thursday as Europe's debt crisis kept investors
nervous, but analysts eyed flagging selling volume as a sign
that stocks could pull out of a recent slump.
 The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS
dropped 0.54 percent in a nine-session losing streak.
 However, daily volume during a recent sell-off has been
lower than the amount of trading seen during an October
rally.
 "Given the volumes we have seen, there are a good chunk of
investors hanging on and still eyeing a rally into year end,"
said Roberto Galvan, an analyst at brokerage Actinver in
Mexico City.
 Volume on Thursday was its lowest since July 4 in Brazil
and Mexico as the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday kept trading
light. The trend will continue on Friday with Wall Street on a
half day.
 Investors have been spooked this week as German bond
prices fell, hitting a nearly one-month low on Thursday,
following a botched auction on Wednesday that raised concern
the crisis may be spreading to Europe's economic powerhouse.
 [ID:nL5E7MN3J8]
 RALLY HOPES HINGE ON GERMANY
 European policy-makers are locked in an argument about
whether the European Central Bank should do more to rescue the
euro zone from a deepening sovereign debt crisis.
[ID:nL5E7MO037]
 Galvan said if Germany ends up backing a greater role for
the central bank, global stock markets would see a sharp rally
into year end.
 "This could turn markets around, and the reaction could be
a very sharp rise," Galvan said.
 In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP climbed
0.56 percent, ending a five-day string of losses.
  A Reuters poll of 32 analysts expect Brazil's central
bank to cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to
11 percent next week. The prospect of lower interest rates
could help retailers and home builders by providing cheaper
credit.
Brazil's largest home builder, PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA), led
gains, adding 5.08 percent, followed by home builder MRV
Engenharia (MRVE3.SA), which was up 4.56 percent.
 Mexico's IPC index .MXX slipped 0.15 percent, after
recent losses took the index negative for the month.
 Shares of telecommunications giant American Movil
(AMXL.MX) declined 0.31 percent, and beverage and retail
company Femsa (FMSAUBD.MX) fell 0.61 percent.
 Chile's IPSA index .IPSA edged down 0.05 percent,
marking its sixth straight session of losses that took it to
its lowest point this month.
  Retailer Falabella FAL.SN led declines, shedding 1.37
percent.
 (Reporting by Rachel Uranga and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by
Jan Paschal)

