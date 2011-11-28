EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks jump on Europe debt crisis hopes

* Usiminas shares surge after Ternium agrees to buy stake
* IMF denies readying Italy rescue package
* Brazil's Bovespa up 2.34 pct, Mexico's IPC up 3.97 pct
By Luciana Lopez
SAO PAULO, Nov 28 Latin American stocks headed
for their best session in a month on Monday on hopes for new
measures to address the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, but
gains could be vulnerable without concrete signs of progress.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS
advanced 4.04 percent, capping a 10-session losing streak for
what could be its best day since late October.
An unsourced report in Italian daily La Stampa boosted
global sentiment, suggesting the International Monetary Fund
was preparing a rescue plan for Italy. That was later dismissed
"There's nothing concrete, nothing that changes risk," said
Alessandra Ribeiro, an economist with Tendencias consultancy in
Sao Paulo. "This is totally a one-off. Tomorrow the market will
go back to being worried about Europe again."
Global stocks also advanced on the euro zone hopes, with
key U.S. indexes rising in a broad rally. [ID:nL5E7MS0QK] and
The euro zone debt crisis has roiled international markets
for two years, with investors worried the region will slow
sharply or even fall back into recession. Latin American
investors worry that will weigh on global growth and appetite
for the region's key commodities exports such as iron ore, soy
and copper.
The euro zone crisis has become the biggest threat to the
global economy and a break-up of the currency zone can no
longer be ruled out, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development said on Monday, slashing its forecasts.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP gained 2.34
percent and touched its highest in nearly a week.
Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras
(PETR4.SA) helped lead gains, moving up 2.05 percent.
Mining company Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest
producer of iron ore, put on 1.97 percent. The company
announced on Monday a more modest investment plan for 2012 than
Preferred shares of steelmaker Usiminas (USIM5.SA) surged
6.7 percent after Ternium (TX.N), Latin America's
second-largest steelmaker, said on Sunday it would pay $2.2
billion to buy a stake in the Brazilian company.
Mexico's benchmark IPC index .MXX surged 3.97 percent
shortly after opening as heavyweight telecommunications company
America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N) put on 3.52 percent.
U.S. retailers also posted strong sales over the
Thanksgiving holiday. That could be good news for Mexico
because the country sends the lion's share of its exports to
its northern neighbor. [ID:nN1E7AR0LM]
In Mexico City shares of retailer Walmex WALMEXV.MX rose
2.54 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA jumped 2.71 percent after having
dropped for the past seven sessions.
Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN led gains, climbing
3.85 percent.