EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed on Brazil measures, US data

By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

BRASILIA/MEXICO CITY, Dec 1 Brazilian stocks gained on Thursday with the announcement of new measures to boost consumption and investment in Latin America's largest economy, though mixed U.S. manufacturing and labor data kept Mexican stocks trading flat.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 1.26 percent to its highest level in two weeks.

Brazil on Thursday announced a broad spectrum of measures intended to shield its economy from a widening global financial crisis, including tax cuts on personal credit, home appliances, and foreign purchases of Brazilian stocks and bonds.

The announcement comes just one day after Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to 11 percent from 11.5 percent in a bid to sustain growth.

"These measures were well received by the market because they showed that the government is willing to use other measures besides monetary policy to avoid a stronger deceleration of the economy," said Flavio Combat, chief economist at Concordia Corretora in Sao Paulo.

"This is a positive thing in a moment when we have persistent inflationary pressure," he added.

At a news conference in Brasilia, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the measures aim to ensure that Brazil's economy starts 2012 on the upswing and grows 5 percent next year.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 2.14 percent, after earlier hitting a two-week high.

State-controlled oil giant Petrobras led the index higher, gaining 1.9 percent, while exchange operator BM&FBovespa , boosted by the elimination of a transaction tax on foreign investments in stocks, jumped 5.67 percent.

But U.S. data were mixed, weighing on Mexican equities.

The U.S. manufacturing sector grew faster than expected in November, reaching its strongest level since June, though an unexpected rise in new jobless claims suggests a recession can not be ruled out for 2012.

Mexico, which sends about 80 percent of its exports to the United States, is particularly vulnerable to the pace of growth in the world's largest economy.

Mexico's IPC index traded near flat, dipping 0.07 percent, a day after posting its biggest one-day gain since August.

The U.S. data "shows that the economy is getting better, not completely, but there is some recuperation," said Juan Jose Resendiz, head of analysis at Mexico City-based brokerage Arka.

America Movil , the telecommunications firm controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, pulled the index lower, dropping 0.56 percent, while financial and retail firm Grupo Elektra gained 3.24 percent.

Chile's IPSA index lost 0.44 percent, falling back from its 14-day simple moving average despite an early attempt to retake that support level, eroded in mid-November.

Banks led losses, with Banco de Chile down 1.78 percent and Banco Santander Chile off 1.99 percent.