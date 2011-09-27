EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks jump on euro zone progress hopes

* Commodities shares bolster regional indexes

* Mexico's IPC on track for strongest day in month

* Brazil's Bovespa up 2.1 pct, Mexico's IPC up 2.9 pct

By Roberta Vilas Boas

SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Latin American stocks jumped on Tuesday on hopes that policymakers were making progress to ease a euro zone sovereign debt crisis, bolstering risk appetite around the world.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS advanced 4.8 percent for what could be its best day since May 2010.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP added 2.1 percent, its strongest daily gains in nearly three weeks.

Investors were cheered ahead of expected parliamentary approval of a deeply unpopular property tax in debt-laden Greece, said Bruno Lembi, a partner with M2 Investimentos in Brazil. [ID:nL5E7KR0FY]

"There are signs that the International Monetary Fund will liberate the next tranche (of aid to Greece) if the property tax passes," he said.

Worries that Greece could become the euro zone's first sovereign default have rattled global markets for well over a year, with fears spiking recently. A default in the 17-nation monetary union could be messy, potentially dragging on global economic growth.

"Europe is the epicenter of the problem," Lembi said.

Riskier assets advanced around the world, also helped by reports that European policymakers were preparing decisive action to tackle the bloc's sovereign debt crisis by leveraging up the 440 billion euro rescue pot. [ID:nL5E7KR1CV]

Among gainers in Sao Paulo, shares of commodities companies were boosted by a 2.6 percent rise in the Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB.

Both preferred and common shares of mining giant Vale, the world's largest producer of iron ore, advanced. The nonvoting class (VALE5.SA) moved up 2.5 percent and voting shares (VALE3.SA) put on nearly 3 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX climbed 2.9 percent for what could be its strongest day in about a month. But the index has yet to fully recover from last week's slump.

Shares of mining company Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) shot up 5.76 percent as America Movil (AMXL.MX), one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies, rose 1.71 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 2.7 percent, boosted by commodity-related shares, with forestry group CMPC CAR.SN up 4.3 percent and fertilizer producer Soquimich SQM_pb.SN adding 5.4 percent. (Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City and Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago; writing by Luciana Lopez; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)