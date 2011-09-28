EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks slump as euro-zone worries return

* Investors cash in on rebound off two-year low

* Brazil's Bovespa down 1.2 pct, Mexico's IPC off 1 pct (Recasts, adds comments)

By Michael O'Boyle and Luciana Lopez

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Latin American stocks fell on Wednesday as investors booked profits on a strong rebound off a two-year low and market players warily eyed the next hurdles needed to calm Europe's debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell 1.69 percent.

Last week, the MSCI Latin American stock index hit a two-year low on worries that Greece could default, hobble major banks and drag down global growth. But Mexican stocks managed to rally for three straight sessions before Wednesday's losses.

"The big gains of the last days triggered profit taking and a reduction in positions since uncertainty is still so high," said Jaime Aguilera, a stock strategist at HSBC in Mexico City.

"We are going to keep seeing more erratic behavior as we wait for more economic data and news from Europe to confirm just how bad of a crisis we are talking about," he said.

Analysts said investors were nervous ahead of two key landmarks in Europe's debt crisis.

German lawmakers are set to vote on a plan to grant additional powers to the euro-zone bailout fund on Thursday.

The same day, EU and IMF inspectors return to Greece to decide whether Athens has done enough to secure a new batch of aid vital to avoid bankruptcy. Germany suggested a new bailout may have to be renegotiated. [ID:nL5E7KS0AC]

"The end of this business in Europe is going to be dramatic, and it's going to take a lot of people unawares," said Otavio Vieira, director of investments at Safdie, a Sao Paulo asset manager.

The final result could mean anything from a default that would rattle markets around the world to a solution that lifts riskier assets in the wake of widespread relief.

To prepare, Vieira said, "keep positioning low ... You have to have plenty of cash on hand to take advantage of whatever opportunities come up."

In the United States, data showed non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending, increased 1.1 percent last month after a 0.2 percent fall in July. [ID:nS1E78R088]

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP slid 1.21 percent.

PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA), Brazil's biggest homebuilder, fell 5.16 percent, while state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) lost 1.02 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX lost 1 percent as shares in telecoms America Movil (AMXL.MX) fell 0.91 percent and miner Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) shed 3.05 percent.

Bank Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX) gained 2.55 percent after Citigroup raised it to a "buy" from "hold," noting a recent sell-off that drove shares to a two-year low had gone too far.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA dropped 0.62 percent as shares of industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN fell 1.92 percent. (Additional reporting by Jean Luis Arce in Mexico City)