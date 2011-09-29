EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain on German vote

* German parliament vote stokes hopes on euro zone
* Brazil's Bovespa index, Mexico's IPC index rise
* Stronger U.S. economic data also buoys markets
By Luciana Lopez and Jeb Blount
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 29 Latin
American stocks rose in early trading on Thursday, buoyed by a
German parliamentary vote to approve new powers for the euro
zone rescue fund and better-than-expected U.S. economic data.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose
0.1 percent, reversing part of the previous session's losses.
Markets were cheered as Germany's parliament not only
passed new powers for the euro zone's crisis fund on Thursday,
with Angela Merkel surviving her toughest challenge yet as
German chancellor. For more see [ID:nL3E7KT0LP] and
[ID:nL5E7KT2K6].
"The Brazilian market is benefiting from the vote in
Germany. The vote will prompt other countries to approve the
fund, which is important for stability in Europe," said Alvaro
Bandeira, chief economist at Ativa Corretora, a Rio de
Janeiro-based brokerage.
"Markets in general are benefiting from any news that
reduces uncertainty on Europe and the global economy," Bandeira
said.
Stronger-than-expected U.S. data also buoyed the market.
The Commerce Department said gross domestic product grew at an
annual rate of 1.3 percent in the April-June quarter, up from
earlier estimates of 1 percent. [ID:nS1E78OBT]
Also, new U.S. jobless claims fell to a five-month low last
week, the Labor Department said. [ID:nS1E78R0SH]
"The U.S. data came in well and is helping support things
... This is a day of recovery, at least for now," said Pedro
Galdi, analyst with SLW brokerage in Sao Paulo.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP jumped 1.2
percent.
Among the biggest gainers was aircraft manufacturer Embraer
(EMBR3.SA), whose common shares jumped 3.1 percent to 11.95
reais.
Despite likely jitters ahead, investors expect the Bovespa
to rally in coming weeks and end the year at 62,000 points, a
Reuters survey found on Thursday. [ID:nN1E7711TP]
Mexico's IPC index .MXX gained more than 1.5 percent in
early trading, while Chile's IPSA index .IPSA was up around
1.3 percent by late morning.
