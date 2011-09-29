EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain on German vote

* German parliament vote stokes hopes on euro zone

* Brazil's Bovespa index, Mexico's IPC index rise

* Stronger U.S. economic data also buoys markets

By Luciana Lopez and Jeb Blount

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 29 Latin American stocks rose in early trading on Thursday, buoyed by a German parliamentary vote to approve new powers for the euro zone rescue fund and better-than-expected U.S. economic data.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.1 percent, reversing part of the previous session's losses.

Markets were cheered as Germany's parliament not only passed new powers for the euro zone's crisis fund on Thursday, with Angela Merkel surviving her toughest challenge yet as German chancellor. For more see [ID:nL3E7KT0LP] and [ID:nL5E7KT2K6].

"The Brazilian market is benefiting from the vote in Germany. The vote will prompt other countries to approve the fund, which is important for stability in Europe," said Alvaro Bandeira, chief economist at Ativa Corretora, a Rio de Janeiro-based brokerage.

"Markets in general are benefiting from any news that reduces uncertainty on Europe and the global economy," Bandeira said.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. data also buoyed the market. The Commerce Department said gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 1.3 percent in the April-June quarter, up from earlier estimates of 1 percent. [ID:nS1E78OBT]

Also, new U.S. jobless claims fell to a five-month low last week, the Labor Department said. [ID:nS1E78R0SH]

"The U.S. data came in well and is helping support things ... This is a day of recovery, at least for now," said Pedro Galdi, analyst with SLW brokerage in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP jumped 1.2 percent.

Among the biggest gainers was aircraft manufacturer Embraer ( EMBR3.SA ), whose common shares jumped 3.1 percent to 11.95 reais.

Despite likely jitters ahead, investors expect the Bovespa to rally in coming weeks and end the year at 62,000 points, a Reuters survey found on Thursday. [ID:nN1E7711TP]

Mexico's IPC index .MXX gained more than 1.5 percent in early trading, while Chile's IPSA index .IPSA was up around 1.3 percent by late morning. (Writing by Raymond Colitt; Editing by James Dalgleish)