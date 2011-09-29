EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up on hopes for Europe bailout

* Strong euro zone bailout, U.S. data lifts stocks
* Brazil's Bovespa index, Mexico's IPC index rise
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 Latin American's largest
stock markets edged up on Thursday as jittery investor nerves
were temporarily soothed by German support for a stronger
euro-zone bailout and better-than-expected U.S. economic data.
But stocks remained volatile, repeating a theme played all
month as investors sought clear signs about the direction of
the global economy and assurances Greece would not default on
its sovereign debt.
Brazil's Bovespa and Mexico's IPC stock index both gained
after falls in the previous session although the MSCI Latin
American stock index .MILA00000PUS dropped 0.32 percent.
"The movements we are seeing this week are technical
rebounds from last week," said Sergio Garcia Marquez, head of
analysis for Value, a brokerage in Mexico City.
Last week, the MSCI Latin American stock index hit a
two-year low on concerns Greece could default, hobbling major
banks and slowing global growth. Mexico's and Brazil's markets
both launched short rallies earlier in the week.
"Stocks fell to a certain point and apparently shares were
oversold," said Garcia Marquez. "If there's nothing definitive
out of the United States and nothing definitive out of Europe,
the market is going to continue without a clear tendency."
Markets rose after Germany's parliament overwhelmingly
approved a plan to expand the euro zone's bailout fund on
Thursday. For more see [ID:nL3E7KT0LP] and [ID:nL5E7KT2K6].
"Markets in general are benefiting from any news that
reduces uncertainty on Europe and the global economy," said
Alvaro Bandeira, chief economist at Ativa Corretora, a Rio de
Janeiro-based brokerage.
Stronger-than-expected U.S. data also buoyed the market.
The Commerce Department said gross domestic product grew at an
annual rate of 1.3 percent in the April-June quarter, up from
earlier estimates of 1 percent. [ID:nS1E78OBT]
Also, new U.S. jobless claims fell to a five-month low last
week, the Labor Department said. [ID:nS1E78R0SH]
"The U.S. data came in well and is helping support things
... This is a day of recovery, at least for now," said Pedro
Galdi, analyst with SLW brokerage in Sao Paulo.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP added 0.21
percent.
Among the biggest gainers were Brazil's largest home
builder, PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA) , rising 5.12 percent, and oil
exploration and production firm OGX (OGXP3.SA), which gained
1.09 percent.
Despite likely jitters ahead, investors expect the Bovespa
to rally in coming weeks and end the year at 62,000 points, a
Reuters survey found on Thursday. [ID:nN1E7711TP]
Mexico's IPC index .MXX gained 0.74 percent, with OHL
Mexico (OHLMEX.MX), a unit of Spanish construction group
Obrascon Huarte Lain, climbing 4.35 percent and Mexican
conglomerate Alfa (ALFAA.MX) adding 1.70 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA closed flat, losing 0.1 percent.
The index reversed early gains on better-than-expected domestic
August industrial output data, as a sharp drop in shares of
Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N), off 4.45 percent,
dragged down the index.
(Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez and Roberta Vilas Boas
in Sao Paulo; Alexander Ulmer in Santiago; Editing by Dan
Grebler)