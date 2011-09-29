EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up on hopes for Europe bailout

* Strong euro zone bailout, U.S. data lifts stocks

* Brazil's Bovespa index, Mexico's IPC index rise

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 Latin American's largest stock markets edged up on Thursday as jittery investor nerves were temporarily soothed by German support for a stronger euro-zone bailout and better-than-expected U.S. economic data.

But stocks remained volatile, repeating a theme played all month as investors sought clear signs about the direction of the global economy and assurances Greece would not default on its sovereign debt.

Brazil's Bovespa and Mexico's IPC stock index both gained after falls in the previous session although the MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS dropped 0.32 percent.

"The movements we are seeing this week are technical rebounds from last week," said Sergio Garcia Marquez, head of analysis for Value, a brokerage in Mexico City.

Last week, the MSCI Latin American stock index hit a two-year low on concerns Greece could default, hobbling major banks and slowing global growth. Mexico's and Brazil's markets both launched short rallies earlier in the week.

"Stocks fell to a certain point and apparently shares were oversold," said Garcia Marquez. "If there's nothing definitive out of the United States and nothing definitive out of Europe, the market is going to continue without a clear tendency."

Markets rose after Germany's parliament overwhelmingly approved a plan to expand the euro zone's bailout fund on Thursday. For more see [ID:nL3E7KT0LP] and [ID:nL5E7KT2K6].

"Markets in general are benefiting from any news that reduces uncertainty on Europe and the global economy," said Alvaro Bandeira, chief economist at Ativa Corretora, a Rio de Janeiro-based brokerage.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. data also buoyed the market. The Commerce Department said gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 1.3 percent in the April-June quarter, up from earlier estimates of 1 percent. [ID:nS1E78OBT]

Also, new U.S. jobless claims fell to a five-month low last week, the Labor Department said. [ID:nS1E78R0SH]

"The U.S. data came in well and is helping support things ... This is a day of recovery, at least for now," said Pedro Galdi, analyst with SLW brokerage in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP added 0.21 percent.

Among the biggest gainers were Brazil's largest home builder, PDG Realty ( PDGR3.SA ) , rising 5.12 percent, and oil exploration and production firm OGX ( OGXP3.SA ), which gained 1.09 percent.

Despite likely jitters ahead, investors expect the Bovespa to rally in coming weeks and end the year at 62,000 points, a Reuters survey found on Thursday. [ID:nN1E7711TP]

Mexico's IPC index .MXX gained 0.74 percent, with OHL Mexico ( OHLMEX.MX ), a unit of Spanish construction group Obrascon Huarte Lain, climbing 4.35 percent and Mexican conglomerate Alfa ( ALFAA.MX ) adding 1.70 percent.