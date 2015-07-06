LIVESTOCK-Hog supplies, post holiday slump cool CME livestock futures

| CHICAGO, July 6
CHICAGO, July 6 U.S. livestock futures remained
mostly sluggish on Monday at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as
traders wrestled with strengthening grain prices, tight supplies
of market-ready cattle, and visions of a glut of hogs straining
U.S. slaughterhouse capacity in the coming months.
Livestock futures trading was relatively light on an
historic day at the CME, as traders donned their jackets to
trade soybean and Eurodollar futures the old-fashioned way one
last time. Monday marked the end of 167 years of open-outcry
futures trading in the city where it was born.
Nearby July U.S. lean hog futures closed at a nearly
one-month high, due in part to a U.S. Department of Agriculture
report that the national average cash carcass value had risen 81
cents, and the composite pork cutout value was up $1.61 in
midday trading, analysts said.
But some deferred hog contracts <0#LH:> eased, while live
<0#LC:> and feeder <0#FC:> cattle futures also fell.
Some livestock analysts attributed part of the slump to
questions about how much of the meat supply grocers such as
Kroger Co sold during the Fourth of July holiday, and
about how much inventory U.S. retailers are still sitting on.
"We're all waiting to see those inventory numbers come out
from the retail chains," said Don Roose, president of U.S.
Commodities. "When you put it out, you either sell it or smell
it. You have to drop the price if it doesn't move."
Traders said they also are worried about the specter of a
flood of U.S. hogs coming to market, starting this August.
The hog-herd ramp-up the industry saw late last year and
this spring might challenge packers' slaughter capacity at some
point, said Doug Houghton, a technical analyst at commodity
marketing service The Brock Report.
"It won't be a constant pressure, and I don't think it'll be
beyond the slaughter capacity," Houghton said. "But even if you
see things get within 50,000 head of the U.S. capacity, it's
going to be hard for the market to absorb that much product at
one time."
Lean hogs on a continuous chart rose to the highest
levels since June 12. Most-active August futures were up
0.050 cent at 76.425 cents per pound at 3:17 p.m. CDT (2017
GMT).
BBQ SEASON TO "MEAT DOLDRUMS"
Traders nervously pointed to the beef cutout price being
down sharply Monday afternoon, which raised questions about
whether packers will continue to pay a premium for cattle in the
coming months. After the Fourth of July, the beef sector goes
into "the meat doldrums" until late July, when the school-lunch
program buying starts, Roose said.
"This time of year, it's usually pretty hot, so the number
of people grilling tapers back, and what people are buying to
grill are hamburger and lower-priced cuts, not the high value
steaks," Roose said.
August live cattle slumped 0.775 cent to close at
150.450 cents per pound and August feeders 0.575 cents to
216.875 cents per lb.
