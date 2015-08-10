CME live cattle futures seen higher; hogs firm

Aug 10 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
may open higher on Monday driven by Friday's beef cutout price
upswing and stronger-than-expected cash values, traders said.
* Last week, market-ready, or cash, cattle in the U.S.
Plains moved at mostly $150 to $152 per cwt, up from $147 to
$149 the week before, feedlot sources said.
* Packers were forced to spend more for supplies given their
profitable margins, tight supplies and the seasonal turnaround
in wholesale beef prices, traders and analysts said.
* The price of wholesale choice beef, or cutout, last Friday
afternoon was at $236.34 per cwt, $1.15 higher than on Thursday.
Select cuts rose $1.75 to $230.14, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said.
* For the week ending Aug. 8, packers processed 6.6 percent
fewer cattle that yielded 5.1 percent less beef than the same
period a year earlier, USDA said.
* Monday is the first notice day for cattle deliveries
against CME's August live cattle contract that will expire on
Aug. 31.
* FEEDER CATTLE - Seen higher.
* CME feeder cattle may draw support from potential live
cattle market buying and futures' discounts to the exchange's
feeder index for Aug. 6 at 217.13 cents.
* LEAN HOGS - Called firm.
* Friday's wholesale pork price gain and potential CME
cattle market advances might support the exchange's lean hog
contracts, traders said.
* Friday afternoon's wholesale pork price was at $90.17 per
cwt, up $1.17 from Thursday, helped by higher loin and pork
belly costs, according to the USDA.
* Hog futures are under priced compared to CME's hog index
for Aug. 5 at 79.08 cent, which could encourage would-be buyers,
the traders said.
* Still burdensome supplies that weighed on cash prices may
limit futures' upside potential, traders and analysts said.
* The government reported Friday afternoon's average cash
hog price in Iowa/Minnesota had slipped 25 cents per cwt from
Thursday to $74.59.
* Last week, 10.3 percent more hogs were processed that
resulted in 8.8 percent more pork than the same period a year
ago, based on USDA data.
* Investors are watching prices for pork bellies, which make
up a large percentage of the hog carcass value, that tends to
move lower as summer demand for bacon-lettuce-tomato sandwiches
fades.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago Editing by W Simon)