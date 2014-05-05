CME live cattle seen opening higher; hogs mixed

May 5 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle were expected to open higher on Monday, supported by Friday's steady-to-strong cash prices, traders said.

* Futures are expected to draw more support from their discounts to last week's cash cattle returns, they said.

* Lackluster wholesale beef demand and potential profit-taking could limit CME live cattle advances or later send some contracts lower, traders and analysts said.

* Tyson Foods Inc's profit more than doubled in the second quarter as it sold more chicken and increased prices for beef and pork, and raised its full-year sales forecast.

LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.200 cent to 0.700 cent per lb higher.

* CME live cattle investors may be encouraged that packers spent more for market-ready, or cash, cattle last week despite sufficient supplies, a trader said.

* He said beef demand slowed as the wet start to spring delayed grilling, but retailers may buy product soon to feature for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.

* Last Friday, cash cattle in Texas traded at $146 per hundredweight (cwt), up $1 from the week before, feedlot sources said. Cash cattle in Kansas fetched $146, which was steady with the prior week, they said.

* Cash cattle in Nebraska moved from $147 to $150 per cwt, compared to $146 to $148 last week, a feedlot source said.

* Friday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price dropped $1.96 per cwt from Thursday to $228.38. Select cuts tumbled $3.51 to $217.47, said U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

FEEDER CATTLE - Seen mixed.

* CME feeder cattle may draw support from possible live cattle market gains, while pressured by profit-taking and firm corn prices.

* LEAN HOGS - Called mixed.

* Weak cash hog prices might pressure the May CME hog contract, but deferred months may gain on short-covering, traders and analysts said.

* Packers are unwilling to raise cash hog bids given their slim margins and ample supplies heading into the middle of the week, an analyst said.

* Grocers are buying pork hand-to-mouth for post-Mothers Day advertisements, he said.

* Speculators look to buy deep-deferred contracts in anticipation of tight supplies as the deadly Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus spreads on farms. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Additional reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)