CME live cattle futures slip on profit-taking

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
June 10 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures on Tuesday turned lower, pressured by profit-taking after Monday's upswing said. * Uncertainty regarding this week's prices for market-ready, or cash, cattle kept futures buyers on the defensive, they said. * At 8:32 a.m. CDT (1332 GMT), June was down 0.325 cent to 142.500 cents. August slipped 0.425 cent to 142.850 cents. * Futures remained at a discount to cash cattle prices last week, which limited losses on Tuesday, a trader said. * In anticipation of a long-awaited seasonal increase in supplies, packers may continue to cut kills which is pushing up wholesale beef values, an analyst said. * However, processors squeezed by tight supplies may be forced to pay at least steady money for cattle to make good on pre-negotiated beef orders, he said. * Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas moved at $145 per hundredweight (cwt), and $146 in Nebraska, feedlot sources said. * FEEDER CATTLE - August dropped 0.925 cent per lb to 202.600, September slid 0.725 cent to 203.150. * Weak CME live cattle and profit-taking undercut feeder cattle futures. * LEAN HOGS - June was up 0.825 cent per lb at 115.175 cents, and July gained 0.375 cent at 126.325 cents. * CME hogs drew support from Monday's higher cash hog and wholesale pork prices, traders said. * Tight supplies have put packers in a bind as they buy hogs for the rest of this week's production, a trader said. * Grocers appear to be purchasing pork in preparation for the summer grilling season, he said. * JBS and union employees at the company's Worthington, Minn. hog plant have inked a five-year agreement, averting a potential strike at the facility, analysts said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago Editing by W Simon)
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
NEW YORK, April 28 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday liquidated its RAE Worldwide Fundamental Advantage PLUS Fund, a global-neutral fund which had reached more than $4 billion in assets under management in 2014, according to the Newport Beach, Calif's website.