CME live cattle seen opening flat-firm, hogs weaker

Dec 1Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle are
expected to open flat to up slightly on Monday, supported by
their discounts to last week's prices for market-ready or cash
cattle, traders said.
* Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains moved at mostly
$172 to $173 per hundredweight (cwt), which was consistent with
most prices the week before, feedlot sources said.
* Packers needed cattle for post-Thanksgiving holiday
production, but their poor markets limited how much they spent
for supplies.
* Cash cattle prices tend to decline seasonally after
Thanksgiving but rebound near the middle of December, analysts
and traders said.
* Investors on Monday will wait for feedlots to tally the
number of animals available for sale this week as grocers focus
on promoting beef after the holiday.
* Friday afternoon's choice wholesale beef price was up 27
cents per cwt from Wednesday in light volume to $257.40. Select
rose $1.85 cents to $245.85, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
said.
* FEEDER CATTLE - Called steady to up 0.300 cent per lb.
* CME feeder cattle may draw support from softer corn prices
and futures' discounts to the exchange's feeder cattle index for
Nov. 27 at 240.000 cents.
* LEAN HOGS - Seen steady to down 0.300 cent per lb.
* Potential follow-through selling and Friday's weak cash
prices might weigh on CME lean hogs at the start, traders said.
* Friday afternoon's average hog price in the Iowa/Minnesota
market was down 68 cents per cwt from Wednesday at $86.00,
according to the USDA.
* A few processors carried over a few hogs bought last week,
but fewer animals may be available ahead as seasonally colder
temperatures slowdown hog weight gains, they said.
* Packers might reduce costs for hams after grocers bought
most of what they need to feature during the remaining winter
holidays, an analyst said.
* Separate government data showed Friday afternoon's
wholesale pork price was up 35 cents per cwt from Wednesday to
$93.14.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)