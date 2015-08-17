LIVESTOCK-Firm cash, pork prices lift CME hog futures

(NOTE: Prices shown reflect settlements at 1:03 p.m. CDT)
* Live cattle finish mostly higher
* Mainly weak feeder cattle close
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Aug 17 Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean
hog futures closed higher on Monday, supported by the morning's
cash and wholesale pork price gains, traders said.
The spot-October contract closed 0.950 cent per lb higher at
66.275, and December up 0.350 cent at 62.300 cents.
Monday morning's average cash hog price in the western
Midwest was up 15 cent per cwt from Friday at $77.38, U.S.
Department of Agriculture said.
The wholesale pork price at $89.91 per cwt, was up 55 cents
from Friday, underpinned by $2.48 higher pork bellies, USDA
said.
"Profit margins are good enough that packers felt that they
had better leave cash at least steady," an Indiana hog dealer
said.
Pork processor margins for Monday were at $20.50 per head,
compared with $19.05 on Friday and $23.95 a week ago, as
calculated by HedgersEdge.com.
Futures' discounts to CME's hog index for Aug. 13 at 78.53
cents drew more buyers.
UNEVEN LIVE CATTLE SETTLEMENT
Friday's soft cash prices prompted bear spreading, which
consisted of investors who sold the August live cattle contract
and simultaneously bought deferred months, traders said.
Speculators also purchased back months in the belief that
fewer cattle will come to market at that time than expected.
Spot-August futures closed down 0.550 cent per lb at 147.900
cents, October 0.850 cent higher at 147.700 cents and December
up 0.400 cent at 149.325 cents.
Last Friday, cattle in the U.S. Plains sold lightly at $148
to $151 per cwt, compared to mostly $150 to $152 a week earlier,
feedlot sources said.
"It just seemed like nobody wanted to budge on cash last
week, which added a lot more cattle to this week's showlist," a
trader said.
Feedlots were unwilling to sell cattle at lower prices
knowing how much packers are making, he said.
HedgersEdge.com calculated Monday's beef packer margins at
$23.20 per head, compared with $28.75 on Friday and $10.75 a
week ago.
Analysts and traders estimated the U.S. Plains showlist, the
number of cattle for sale, this week at roughly 268,000 head,
which is about 21,000 more than last week.
Fund buying surfaced after October broke through the 20-day
moving average of 147.07 cents.
CME feeder cattle ended mostly lower, with August helped by
back-month live cattle buying, while sell stops pressured other
contracts.
August futures finished 0.500 cent higher at 214.400 cents,
September down 0.300 cent at 209.225 cents and October 0.525
cent lower at 206.900.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)