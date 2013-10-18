Global LNG-Asian spot LNG prices continue to edge up on winter demand

PERTH Oct 18 Asian spot LNG prices climbed
towards $17 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) this week
as North Asian customers looked for December cargoes to bolster
their supplies for what is expected to be a chilly winter.
Asian LNG prices were up from around $15.60 per
mmBtu last week. Most North Asian utilities were covered but had
to dip back into the market after predictions of a colder
winter, market sources said.
The increase in LNG demand may extend into next year, with
South Korea, the world's second-largest LNG importer after
Japan, facing an escalating corruption scandal in its nuclear
sector.
The closure of six of the country's 23 nuclear plants due to
bogus safety certificates has led to mounting public opposition
to nuclear and a government working group said this week the
country should reduce its reliance on nuclear reactors, which
generate about 30 percent of its power.
In the short term, however, the country's gas imports have
been easing, with South Korea's imports of LNG down to 11.4
percent to 2.48 million tonnes in September from a year
earlier.
Some additional LNG supply will be coming on to the Asia
Pacific spot market, with Indonesia planning to sell up to four
LNG cargoes that would not be absorbed by the domestic market
this year.
Meanwhile, Angola's new $10 billion Chevron-operated
LNG plant may start a 53-day planned maintenance after its
fifth-ever cargo shipped out this week, taking new supply
offline.
In the Americas, an Argentine federal judge has blocked the
country's top LNG supplier, Spain's Gas Natural Fenosa,
from participating in tenders for the fuel, an Argentine
consumer rights group said on Wednesday.
The ruling will exclude Gas Natural from a tender for 5.57
million tones of liquefied natural gas, or 93 standard-sized
shipments, for 2014 and 2015 that Argentine state-run oil firm
YPF has recently launched, worth around $4.5 billion.
Argentina's demand for the fuel has been rising due to a
fall in local production.