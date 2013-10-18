Global LNG-Asian spot LNG prices continue to edge up on winter demand

PERTH Oct 18 Asian spot LNG prices climbed towards $17 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) this week as North Asian customers looked for December cargoes to bolster their supplies for what is expected to be a chilly winter.

Asian LNG prices were up from around $15.60 per mmBtu last week. Most North Asian utilities were covered but had to dip back into the market after predictions of a colder winter, market sources said.

The increase in LNG demand may extend into next year, with South Korea, the world's second-largest LNG importer after Japan, facing an escalating corruption scandal in its nuclear sector.

The closure of six of the country's 23 nuclear plants due to bogus safety certificates has led to mounting public opposition to nuclear and a government working group said this week the country should reduce its reliance on nuclear reactors, which generate about 30 percent of its power.

In the short term, however, the country's gas imports have been easing, with South Korea's imports of LNG down to 11.4 percent to 2.48 million tonnes in September from a year earlier.

Some additional LNG supply will be coming on to the Asia Pacific spot market, with Indonesia planning to sell up to four LNG cargoes that would not be absorbed by the domestic market this year.

Meanwhile, Angola's new $10 billion Chevron-operated LNG plant may start a 53-day planned maintenance after its fifth-ever cargo shipped out this week, taking new supply offline.

In the Americas, an Argentine federal judge has blocked the country's top LNG supplier, Spain's Gas Natural Fenosa, from participating in tenders for the fuel, an Argentine consumer rights group said on Wednesday.

The ruling will exclude Gas Natural from a tender for 5.57 million tones of liquefied natural gas, or 93 standard-sized shipments, for 2014 and 2015 that Argentine state-run oil firm YPF has recently launched, worth around $4.5 billion.

Argentina's demand for the fuel has been rising due to a fall in local production.