Global LNG-Asian prices rise as demand firms, supply tightens

* Angola plant due for shutdown at end-Sept
* Algeria's new Skikda export plant in maintenance-sources
* Mexico's Manzanillo terminal accepting cargoes
* But force majeure still in effect-source
By Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, Oct 11 Asian spot LNG prices rose above
$16 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) this week as
buyers prepared for higher gas demand in winter due to reduced
nuclear power availability in Japan and South Korea.
Asian LNG prices rose from around $15.90 per mmBtu
last week.
Global LNG supplies also tightened as Angola's export plant
was due to shut down for 53-days of maintenance at the end of
September. It was not immediately clear if the shutdown had
taken place as planned.
Algeria's new 4.5 million tonne/year production train at
Skikda, which started-up in July, was also said to have closed
for maintenance most likely until the end of the month,
according to two industry sources.
Details of the shutdown were slow to emerge however, and
some sources declined to comment or said they had no knowledge
of the maintenance.
In Mexico, the BP-operated British Merchant tanker was
discharging LNG into the Manzanillo terminal on the country's
Pacific coast, although force majeure was still in place at the
plant.
The Barcelona Knutsen also appeared to have discharged at
the plant earlier this month, AIS Live ship-tracking data shows.
Hurricane damage to a pipeline linking the terminal with
Mexico's gas grid last month led to a declaration of force
majeure on LNG deliveries, prompting some tankers to drop anchor
and wait out delays.
The British Merchant was briefly anchored off Peru before
resuming towards Manzanillo, ship-tracking data shows.
"The force majeure is not yet lifted but the terminal is
working at capacity, tankers are unloading," a source with
knowledge of incident said, noting that disruption only caused
two to three days of unloading delays.
Although delays were largely kept to a minimum, one shipment
due to be delivered to state-run electricity monopoly CFE was
moved to a December slot instead, the source said.
"This is how CFE has mitigated the force majeure," he said.
A Repsol shipment is due to unload at the terminal on Oct.
16-17, the source added.
DEMAND SIDE
On the demand side, Argentina's 2014/2015 LNG requirement
announced last month may prove to be an additional spur to
prices.
Japan, the world's largest buyer of LNG, appears
well-stocked for the rest of the year, but the prospect of a
colder winter has some utilities preparing to buy additional
supplies, supporting prices, market sources said.
Japan will experience mostly average, or colder-than-average
weather, this winter, the country's meteorological agency has
said.
The country is currently nuclear power-free, meaning that it
is totally dependent on coal, fuel oil and LNG imports for power
generation.
That said, utilities have filed as many as 16 applications
to Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority to restart idled
reactors.
A force majeure on gas supplies to Nigeria LNG, potentially
restricting exports from the facility, that took effect last
month may help reinforce price gains.
But players in the United States could be looking to take
advantage of any increase in winter LNG demand, by boosting LNG
re-exports this winter, Waterborne said last week.
The country's re-exports of LNG, which took the fuel from
the United States, where domestic gas supplies are plentiful, to
the Atlantic and Asia, peaked in 2011.
But recent cargoes arriving in the United States may signal
plans to increase re-exports.