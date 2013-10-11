Global LNG-Asian prices rise as demand firms, supply tightens

* Angola plant due for shutdown at end-Sept

* Algeria's new Skikda export plant in maintenance-sources

* Mexico's Manzanillo terminal accepting cargoes

* But force majeure still in effect-source

By Oleg Vukmanovic

LONDON, Oct 11 Asian spot LNG prices rose above $16 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) this week as buyers prepared for higher gas demand in winter due to reduced nuclear power availability in Japan and South Korea.

Asian LNG prices rose from around $15.90 per mmBtu last week.

Global LNG supplies also tightened as Angola's export plant was due to shut down for 53-days of maintenance at the end of September. It was not immediately clear if the shutdown had taken place as planned.

Algeria's new 4.5 million tonne/year production train at Skikda, which started-up in July, was also said to have closed for maintenance most likely until the end of the month, according to two industry sources.

Details of the shutdown were slow to emerge however, and some sources declined to comment or said they had no knowledge of the maintenance.

In Mexico, the BP-operated British Merchant tanker was discharging LNG into the Manzanillo terminal on the country's Pacific coast, although force majeure was still in place at the plant.

The Barcelona Knutsen also appeared to have discharged at the plant earlier this month, AIS Live ship-tracking data shows.

Hurricane damage to a pipeline linking the terminal with Mexico's gas grid last month led to a declaration of force majeure on LNG deliveries, prompting some tankers to drop anchor and wait out delays.

The British Merchant was briefly anchored off Peru before resuming towards Manzanillo, ship-tracking data shows.

"The force majeure is not yet lifted but the terminal is working at capacity, tankers are unloading," a source with knowledge of incident said, noting that disruption only caused two to three days of unloading delays.

Although delays were largely kept to a minimum, one shipment due to be delivered to state-run electricity monopoly CFE was moved to a December slot instead, the source said.

"This is how CFE has mitigated the force majeure," he said.

A Repsol shipment is due to unload at the terminal on Oct. 16-17, the source added.

DEMAND SIDE

On the demand side, Argentina's 2014/2015 LNG requirement announced last month may prove to be an additional spur to prices.

Japan, the world's largest buyer of LNG, appears well-stocked for the rest of the year, but the prospect of a colder winter has some utilities preparing to buy additional supplies, supporting prices, market sources said.

Japan will experience mostly average, or colder-than-average weather, this winter, the country's meteorological agency has said.

The country is currently nuclear power-free, meaning that it is totally dependent on coal, fuel oil and LNG imports for power generation.

That said, utilities have filed as many as 16 applications to Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority to restart idled reactors.

A force majeure on gas supplies to Nigeria LNG, potentially restricting exports from the facility, that took effect last month may help reinforce price gains.

But players in the United States could be looking to take advantage of any increase in winter LNG demand, by boosting LNG re-exports this winter, Waterborne said last week.

The country's re-exports of LNG, which took the fuel from the United States, where domestic gas supplies are plentiful, to the Atlantic and Asia, peaked in 2011.

But recent cargoes arriving in the United States may signal plans to increase re-exports.