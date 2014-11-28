Global LNG-Prices slide as Australia, Russia offer new supply

| LONDON/MILAN
LONDON/MILAN Nov 28 Asian spot liquefied
natural gas (LNG) prices slid this week as weakening demand and
a narrowing premium to European gas markets cut trade flows to
the east.
The spot price LNG-AS for January fell 60 cents from last
week to around $9.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu)
on Friday, driven lower by supply offerings from Australia and
Russia scooped up by a South Korean company.
Cargo deals done this week included Korea Gas Corp (Kogas),
the world's biggest LNG buyer, winning around six cargoes from
two tenders launched by Australia's North West Shelf and
Russia's Sakhalin export projects, traders said.
State-run Kogas's buying contrasts with a supply glut which
it struggled to absorb this summer, forcing it to deflect around
40 shipments as mild weather, falling industrial demand and
nuclear restarts cut gas demand.
A trader said Kogas may have bought these cargoes as a
cushion for winter and to diversify from long-term supplier
Qatar, with whom Kogas is currently negotiating for some 2015
supply.
Nigeria's Bonny Island LNG export plant is to sell a single
cargo loading in mid-December.
Vitol bought a cargo in Nigeria's previous tender, which
closed on Monday, and is expected to send the cargo to southern
Europe.
"There's a couple of new (import) projects due to start,
like Pakistan, but that's still months away," the trader said,
referring to Pakistan's first LNG terminal, which could help
boost LNG demand.
Beyond this, traders saw little fresh Asian demand, noting
that fewer cargoes were expected to go east, as it was now more
profitable to send Atlantic Basin LNG to Europe and
Britain.
"A lot of people are trying to move cargoes into (Britain's)
Dragon terminal, or at least secure options," one trader said,
adding that holders of supply face dwindling options over where
to send it given weakening global demand.
Having options to move cargoes into Dragon provides
insurance for traders in case they cannot find alternative
outlets, the trader said.
A fall in oil prices to four-year lows this week also put
pressure on the LNG market, traders said.
Industry sources said Australia's Santos, which this week
said it had pre-sold 13 cargoes that will be produced from its
Gladstone project next year, will go to Kogas, Malaysia's
Petronas and three other companies.
(Editing by Jason Neely)