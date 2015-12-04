GLOBAL LNG-Prices dip as traders await tender outcomes

| MILAN/ROME
MILAN/ROME Dec 4 Asian liquefied natural gas
(LNG) prices edged lower this week as bid-offer ranges stayed
wide and traders submitted responses for Mexico's six-cargo buy
tender.
The price of Asian spot cargoes for January delivery fell to
around $7.20 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), from
around $7.30/mmBtu last week.
Pakistan State Oil's tender to buy 120 cargoes over the next
five years is attracting heavy interest from suppliers despite
the country's complex requirements and higher credit risk,
traders said.
Two sources said Pakistan is continuing to negotiate with
Qatar for a 10-year LNG supply agreement for 1.5 million
tonnes/year.
The bid-offer spread is wide at around $6.80-$7.50 per
mmBtu, another source said.
Jordan's National Electric Power Co (NEPCO) expects to
source around 20 percent of its gas needs from the spot
liquefied natural gas (LNG) market in 2016/17, an executive from
the company said on Thursday.
NEPCO expects to launch a tender imminently to buy one or
two cargoes per month for delivery in the first quarter.
Shell is scheduled to pick up a cargo from Trinidad's LNG
export plant, which was offered in a tender last month, a source
said.
Indonesia's Bontang export plant is offering to sell a
string of 30 cargoes through 2016 and has identified potential
winners, including big international oil majors, but pending
government approvals mean no decision has been made, sources
said.
A source said two companies had won the Bontang tender.
China's Sinopec has been given rare
approval by its partners in the Australia Pacific LNG project to
sell on some of the cargoes it doesn't need for itself, but only
if they are sold within China or outside Asia and are sold on an
oil-link.
Kuwait liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports are on track to
rise around 17 percent to 3 million tonnes in 2015, boosted by
the fuel's increased competitiveness with gas oil, an executive
from Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) said on Friday.
